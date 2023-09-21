Usetech is a bronze sponsor of GITEX 2023, the largest technology event in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GITEX Global, one of the largest technology events in the Middle East, will be held in the UAE from October 16-20, 2023, bringing together cutting-edge companies and startups under one roof.

Usetech will present software development services, independent testing, IT consulting, business process automation and integration, design and engineering of design systems (UI, UX, and CX), and deep expertise in modern technologies to a wide audience:

— Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Services, like analysis and consulting; AI project planning and development; Implementing an AI solution together with Machine Learning or Data Science; Model Development and Training; Integration and Deployment.

Based on business needs and requests, Usetech analyze company's existing AI solutions using current technologies and tools, and advise the business on the implementation of AI-based solutions. Usetech can also support the seamless integration of ML models into existing systems and workflows. We help you deploy models in the cloud or in-place, depending on your needs.

— Big Data Services. Usetech provide a couple of Big Data development offerings to pave business project road to success. Cloud and cluster computing technologies and modern tools that Usetech team use will help us reach effective results. As part of this service, Usetech can offer: Data engineering, Data analysis and visualization, Data and pipeline migration, Customer behavior, Fraud detection and security.

Usetech help businesses analyze the data and draw the right conclusions, as well as properly visualize it and present it to decision makers.

— Data Science Services. Doubting in the need of using Data Science in your business? Or can't properly obtain and analyze data? Usetech can provide you with a consultation and highlight the benefits of Data Science for your business.

— IoT Development Services, and BI Services. Usetech helps businesses become more efficient with these solutions and increase profits. Our experts, who have extensive experience in different areas and with different projects, will help improve business strategy and business behavior with BI and IoT solutions.

During the event, attendees will be able to personally communicate with product and service architects, familiarize yourself with the products on demo stands, discuss implementation plans, agree on testing and ask questions. Our team will show attendees already implemented cases and digital products in real time, as well as select solutions tailored to your tasks and business.

Usetech team will talk about the following products:

Teal HR provides HR services to small and medium-sized businesses. It emphasizes the importance of HR automation and how it can benefit companies of any size. Usetech offer a range of services, including HR management, payroll, and employee benefits. Teal HR also provides an easy interface that is easy to navigate, making it simple for businesses to manage their HR needs.

UseBus AI-Integration is an integration platform with artificial intelligence that allows to form a unified IT landscape for companies of any size and from any industry. The platform's intuitive interface allows business to build their first corporate integration within 30 minutes of getting familiar with the platform. Architects, analysts, developers, and other specialists will be able to reduce time to market. Business will become faster than your competitors, freeing up time and money to conquer new horizons. And Usetech team will help with it.

Octopus is an automatic server hardware balancer. With the help of Artificial Intelligence technologies, Octopus provides optimal mode of data center system resource consumption, allows businesses to increase server performance and save data center resources by at least 30%.

Usetech team will be waiting for attendees at booth H26-4 in Hall 26, will answer questions, and present branded gifts. Besides, every GITEX visitor will be able to take part in the drawing of valuable prizes.

See you at GITEX!

Company Information:

Usetech is an international IT company with a full cycle of software development. Usetech has implemented more than 2000 projects for Fortune 1000 corporations and more than 60 million users use Usetech software solutions every day.

During 17 years in the international market, the company has achieved a lot and one thing will remain unchanged — quality software development using advanced technologies, deep expertise and focus on effective solution of business problems.

🏆 Gold Winner in IT Products & Services for Media and Entertainment, IT World Awards Winners, 2020

🏆 Finalist in DCS Awards, Managed Services Project of the Year, 2020

🏆 Silver Winner in Globee Awards, Disruptor Company of the Year | Information Technology Software, 2021

🏆 Top Software Developers in Dubai, according to TopDevelopers, 2023

🏆 The Best Machine Learning Companies, according to SuperbCompanies, 2023

Read more about the company: usetech.com

Contact us: contact@usetech.com

For media inquiries: j.voloshchenko@usetech.ae