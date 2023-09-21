Vestaron Announces Strategic Collaboration with Bioinsectis

Durham, North Carolina, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vestaron Corporation, the industry leader in developing peptide-based crop protection products, announced today a research and development collaboration with Bioinsectis S.L., an innovator in developing novel biopesticides. In this partnership Vestaron and Bioinsectis will work exclusively utilizing Bioinsectis’ next generation Cry-protein based technologies to develop enhanced bioavailability for insecticidal peptides.

By harnessing the power of natural peptides, Vestaron reduces reliance on synthetic chemicals, benefiting the environment, workers, and biodiversity in the ecosystem, while promoting long-term agricultural sustainability. Utilizing Bioinsectis’ Cry-protein bioavailability capabilities, Vestaron expects to offer additional unique and flexible insecticide formulations to help meet growers’ crop protection needs. “We are excited to partner with Bioinsectis on this innovative new technology to allow Vestaron to continue to bring new sustainable crop protection solutions,” said Anna Rath, CEO of Vestaron. “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to continually evolve our insecticidal crop protection solutions to bring more effective products to market and to address the growing insect resistance concerns of farmers.”

Bioinsectis uses the power of nature to design, develop and produce insecticidal solutions derived from microbes. Cry-proteins are insecticidal proteins isolated from Bacillus thuringiensis strains that can offer unique bioavailability solutions for Vestaron’s products. “The exclusive agreement between Bioinsectis and Vestaron represents an important step in advancing the biological transition the crop protection sector is experiencing. We are eager to collaborate with a company that is leading the field through a commitment to innovation,” said Primitivo Caballero, CEO of Bioinsectis.

About Vestaron Corporation

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Durham, NC (USA), Vestaron is leading a peptide-based revolution in crop protection. We are committed to providing growers with novel, effective and sustainable peptide-based biopesticides with the first insecticide of its kind, SPEAR®, launched in 2020. Our peptides overcome existing resistance issues while offering a desired safety profile for workers, pollinators and other beneficials, and the environment. Vestaron has earned global recognition for its work, including the inaugural 2015 Bernard Blum Award for novel biocontrol solutions, the prestigious Green Chemistry Challenge Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute in 2020, and Best New Biologic Product in the 2021 Crop Science Awards.

About Bioinsectis

Founded in 2016 and based in Navara, Spain, Bioinsectis is strongly committed to the ecological sustainability of our planet and uses inexhaustible natural resources to design, develop and produce biological solutions of microbial origin. Founded by Primitivo Caballero, a foremost leader in microbial pesticide research, focusing on developing a variety of unique insecticidal Cry-protein products produced using its extensive and proprietary library of novel Bacillus thuringiensis strains.

