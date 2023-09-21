Children’s Wear Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.40% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028

Global Children’s Wear Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028

Children's Wear Market Outlook

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, “Global Children’s Wear Market Price, Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″, the Children’s Wear Market reached a value of approximately USD 0.98 billion in 2022. Aided by the expanding demand for trendy and comfortable children’s apparel and rising disposable incomes, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 7.40% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 1.05 billion by 2028.

Children’s wear encompasses all types of clothing for children, including dresses, shirts, trousers, suits, and outerwear, among others. These products are designed to be durable, comfortable, and suitable for a child’s active lifestyle. Apart from their functional aspects, children’s wear also exhibits attractive designs and vibrant colours, making them appealing to the young population.

The growing consumer preference for fashionable and comfortable kids wear along with changing lifestyle pattern is propelling the global children’s wear market growth. With the increasing awareness of the importance of dressing up children in quality clothing, there has been a significant shift towards purchasing branded and premium kids wear, leading to a surge in demand for these products. In addition, the rising trend of kids’ fashion shows and children’s participation in various cultural and social events has further contributed to the increasing popularity of children’s wear.

The expanding applications of children’s wear across various distribution channels, including department stores, specialty stores, and online retailing, also play a significant role in children’s wear market expansion. In the retail industry, many brands and stores dedicate exclusive sections for children’s wear due to the lucrative nature of this market segment. Online retailing of children’s wear has gained considerable traction due to the convenience and extensive range it offers, significantly contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the rise of ethical and sustainable children’s wear is a noteworthy trend that is shaping the children’s wear market dynamics. With increasing awareness of environmental issues and sustainable living, many consumers are opting for children’s wear made from organic and recycled materials. Brands are responding by offering eco-friendly, ethical collections that appeal to this growing consumer base, thereby stimulating the children’s wear market demand.

Children’s Wear Market Segmentation

The market can be divided based on product, consumer group, gender, sales channel, and region.

Market Breakup by Product

Apparel
Footwear
Others

Market Breakup by Consumer Group

Infant (0-12 Months)
Toddler (1-3 Years)
Preschool (3-5 Years)
Grade-schooler (5-12 Years)

Market Breakup by Gender

Girls
Boys
Unisex

Market Breakup by Sales Channel

Online
Offline

Market Breakup by Region

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global children’s wear companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:

Adidas AG
Nike Inc.
Benetton Group Srl
Mothercare PLC
Gap Inc.
Puma SE
Carter’s, Inc.
Cotton On Group Services Pty Ltd.
Diesel S.p.A.
Dolce&Gabbana S.r.l.
Esprit Holdings
Fruit of the Loom, Inc
Levi Strauss & Co.
The Children’s Place, Inc.
Burberry Group plc
Others

