Connected Car Market : Technology, Connectivity Solution, Service, and End Use, Analysis By 2027

Connected Car Market by Technology, Connectivity Solution, Service, and End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, “Connected Car Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025” according to the report, the global connected car market was valued at $63.03 billion in 2017, and is likely to accrue a sum of $225.16 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2018 to 2025.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global connected car market. It covers aspects such as market size and share, market segmentation, competitive landscape, and market dynamics. The report helps market players, new entrants, and investors gain an understanding of the overall market conditions and devise strategies for growth and sustaining their businesses.

The market landscape of the global connected car market is offered based on the growth drivers, restraints and opportunities. Factors such as rise in trend of connectivity solutions, ease of vehicle diagnosis, and increase in need for safety & security drive the growth of the market. However, threat of data hacking, high installation cost, and unavailability of uninterrupted & seamless connectivity hinder the market growth. On the other hand, integration of intelligent transportation system in connected cars and improved performance of autonomous vehicles are likely to provide opportunities for the market expansion.

The research offers an analysis of the different segments of the connected car market. It segments the market report based on technology, connectivity solutions, service, end market, and region. By technology, the market is divided into 2G, 3G, and 4G/LTE. Based on connectivity solutions, the market is divided into integrated, embedded, and tethered. The integrated segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2017. Based on service, the market is divided into driver assistance, safety, entertainment, well-being, vehicle management, and mobility management. By end market, the market is classified into OEM and aftermarket. In 2017, the OEM segment was the highest revenue contributor. Regionally, the market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

A detailed analysis of the players operating in the connected car market share is also offered in the report. Aspects such as company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and developments are discussed. The companies analyzed are Telefonica, Verizon Wireless, HARMAN International., TomTom International BV., AT&T Intellectual Property, Vodafone Group, Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, AUDI AG., Mercedes-Benz, and others.

