Elior North America Expands Education Segment with New Acquisition

Elior NA adds NYC-based private school dining company Cater To You Food Service to its family of companies

Charlotte, NC, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its first acquisition in over five years, Elior North America enters New York City’s private school dining market with the addition of family-run firm Cater To You Food Service. This move furthers the contract food management company’s aim to expand its footprint in North America through strategic acquisitions, in addition to organic growth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome another highly respected business to our family of companies,” said Olivier Poirot, president and CEO of Elior North America. “Cater To You is a trusted brand built on enduring relationships and exceptional service, and we look forward to helping accelerate the growth of that legacy.”

With more than 20 clients in the NYC area, Cater To You has a 30-year history of serving discerning clients, students and school communities. Founder Anthony Trentacosti and president Giuliette Trentacosti will continue to manage the business, which will join Elior NA’s Education segment.

“Cater to You is a perfect complement to our existing education dining portfolio which serves K-12 public schools, K-12 independent schools, and college and university campuses under the brands of K-12 by Elior, Lexington Independents, and Aladdin Campus Dining, respectively,” said Paul Kowalczyk, president of Elior North America’s Education segment. “Our shared focus on serving student-inspired, chef-crafted meals makes Cater To You a seamless fit for our team.”

Cater To You joins a support network of over 270 Elior NA Education client sites nationwide and a total of 16,000 Elior NA team members across the country.

“The culture of authenticity, relationship-focused approach, and the commitment to women in leadership that we found with the Elior NA team made this partnership a great fit,” said Anthony Trentacosti, founder of Cater To You. “Our team is proud to join Elior North America’s family of companies, and we’re looking forward to pursuing new growth and development opportunities for both Cater To You and our outstanding team members.”

The addition of Cater To You expands Elior NA’s presence in the coveted New York City metro area, which includes clients in professional dining, cultural dining, and events catering served by both Constellation Culinary Group and Abigail Kirsch.

To learn more about Elior North America, visit www.elior-na.com. For acquisition inquiries, contact Devon Hilton, senior vice president of strategy, at devon.hilton@elior-na.com.

About Elior North America

Elior North America is a family of distinct hospitality companies with more than 50 years of industry experience and 16,000 team members united in our passion for food, service and excellence. We share an appetite for growth which drives all of us to continually reimagine our customers’ experience. The company is part of the European contract catering firm Elior Group. Learn more at www.elior-na.com.

Laura Rojo-Eddy Elior North America laura.rojo-eddy@elior-na.com