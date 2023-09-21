Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Is Projected to Reach US$ 23.1 Billion by 2031
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market tends to expand at 4% CAGR during 2021-2031. Japan is likely to register a CAGR of 5%.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global rapid medical diagnostic kits market size was valued at US$ 15.6 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 23.1 Billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2021 to 2031. Global market is segmented into various application, including Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare Settings, Fertility & Pregnancy Testing, Blood Glucose Testing and Substance Abuse Testing. Among all the application, blood glucose testing will emerge as a key driver of growth, with a projected growth rate of 2x over the forecast period.
The rapid medical diagnostic kits market is projected to grow significantly by 2031. Factors contributing to this growth include increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for early and accurate diagnosis, and technological advancements in the field of medical diagnostics. Additionally, the growing demand for point-of-care testing, government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure, and increasing investment in the healthcare sector are expected to drive the market growth.
Download Free Sample Copy of this Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5584
However, challenges such as high costs of testing, limited access to diagnostic facilities in low-income and rural areas, and regulatory hurdles may hinder the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the increasing focus on preventive healthcare, the development of novel diagnostic technologies, and the growing trend of home-based testing are expected to provide significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape
Manufacturers benefit from strategic collaborations by increasing production and meeting consumer demand. Notable developments concerning the deployment of rapid medical diagnostic kits are as follows:
On January 26th, 2021, Innova Medical Group, Inc., announced the production of INNOVA SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Qualitative Test Kit for the U.S market, designed to provide 5 million test kit production per day by the end of the month and also expanding to 50 million rapid test kits per day in its expanded Orange County facility
Likewise, in June 2021, Hoffmann-La Roche obtained the CE mark for its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self Nasal testing kit across home settings. After this development, the company hopes to extend its outreach across various countries through pharmacies and other distribution channels, in packs of five
The Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits industry is dominated by some prominent players including
ACON Laboratories Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
Artron Laboratories Inc.
Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson, and Company
BTNX, Inc.
bioMérieux SA
Cardinal Health
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Creative Diagnostics
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc.
Sight Diagnostics Ltd.
Trinity Biotech
Zoetis
The competition in the sector is driven by key parameters such as product price, targeted customer base, and strategic marketing. Major players in the market focused on the Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits market innovation by investing more in research and development. Furthermore, the industry players are focusing on the extensive usage of online distribution channels for enhanced cost-effectiveness. The sustainability in the supply chain is a decisive factor for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits brands leading to an impact on the margin profits of firms.
Key Uses and Applications:
Infectious Disease Testing: Rapid diagnostic kits are widely used for the detection of infectious diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, malaria, and COVID-19.
Cardiac Markers: They play a critical role in the rapid detection of cardiac markers like troponin, which are indicative of heart-related conditions.
Pregnancy and Fertility Testing: Rapid kits are commonly used for home pregnancy tests and fertility tracking.
Diabetes Monitoring: Some kits are available for monitoring blood glucose levels in diabetic patients.
Market Size:
As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, the global rapid medical diagnostic kits market was valued at approximately $21 billion and was expected to continue growing at a significant rate. The market's growth is attributed to the increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions, especially in resource-constrained settings. However, market figures may have evolved since then, and it's advisable to refer to the latest market reports for updated statistics.
Key findings of the Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits market study:
The report provides a present market outlook on Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits. Additionally, the Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period.
Regional breakdown of the Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits market based on predefined taxonomy.
Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits vendors in detail.
Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.
Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.
Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits market.
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2021-2031
Key Segments Covered
Test
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits for Cholesterol Monitoring
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits for Infectious Diseases Testing
Application
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits for Hospitals & Clinics
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits for Homecare Settings
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits for Veterinary Settings
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits for Fertility & Pregnancy Testing
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits for Blood Glucose Testing
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits for Other Tests
Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits for Substance Abuse Testing
Recent Trends:
1. COVID-19 Rapid Tests: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the development and adoption of rapid diagnostic tests for detecting the virus. These tests played a crucial role in controlling the spread of the virus by providing quick results, especially in high-risk settings such as airports, healthcare facilities, and schools.
2. Digital Integration: Many rapid diagnostic kits are now being designed with digital capabilities, enabling the transmission of test results to electronic health records or mobile apps. This enhances data management and patient monitoring.
3. Home Testing*: An increasing number of rapid diagnostic kits are being marketed for home use, empowering individuals to monitor their health conveniently. This trend is particularly notable in pregnancy testing, diabetes monitoring, and COVID-19 testing.
4. Multiplex Assays*: Advances in technology have enabled the development of multiplex rapid tests that can detect multiple pathogens or markers simultaneously, offering a more comprehensive diagnostic approach.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5584
The Opportunity for Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits in the United States
Robust Growth Prospects
The market for rapid medical diagnostic kits in the United States is poised for significant expansion in 2021. The United States, already the leader in this sector in 2020 with a market share exceeding 30%, is expected to maintain its dominant position from 2021 to 2031.
Factors Driving Growth
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally altered the healthcare landscape. A surge in chronic diseases cases in the aftermath of the pandemic has spurred a heightened demand for efficient rapid medical diagnostic kits within the country.
This demand has attracted numerous companies to engage in the development of rapid diagnostic tests, with a primary focus on novel coronavirus detection. Many of these firms are actively pursuing approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to launch their tests within the United States.
A Case in Point
As an illustrative example, in May 2020, Quidel Corporation, an American diagnostic healthcare company, secured Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for its innovative Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA. This test offers a rapid and effective means of diagnosing COVID-19, showcasing the industry's commitment to addressing critical healthcare needs in the United States.
Challenges and Opportunities:
Challenges in the rapid medical diagnostic kits market include quality control and ensuring the accuracy of results, especially in decentralized settings. Regulatory approvals and compliance also play a critical role in the market, as ensuring the safety and effectiveness of these tests is paramount.
Opportunities lie in the ongoing development of innovative rapid diagnostic solutions, expanding the range of conditions that can be tested, and improving the accessibility of these kits in remote or underserved areas. The market can also benefit from increased adoption in emerging economies and the development of cost-effective testing solutions.
The rapid medical diagnostic kits market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector of the healthcare industry. With the increasing demand for quick and accurate diagnostic solutions, especially in decentralized settings, these kits are expected to play a vital role in healthcare delivery. Continued innovation, digital integration, and a focus on ensuring the reliability of results will be essential for the growth and success of this market. Staying abreast of emerging trends and regulatory developments will be crucial for companies operating in this space.
Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
3D Printing Medical Devices Market: 3D Printing Medical Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2032. Laser beam melting technology holds a market share of 27.8%.
Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market: Antibiotic residue test kits market is reach a valuation of US$ 333.4 Min by 2033-end. sales of sulfonamide test kits are forecasted to rise at 7% CAGR.
Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
+ +1 628-251-1583
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other