Central Venous Catheter Market Expected to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 6.4%

Central Venous Catheter Market

Central venous catheter market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Central venous catheter market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $4.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032. Central venous catheters are thin tubes that are inserted into central vein commonly the internal jugular, subclavian, or femoral vein. The central venous catheters are available with various designs such as the single lumen, double lumen, triple lumen and multi lumen. In addition, anti-microbial catheters with the coating of anti-microbial agents are also employed for long term infusion.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Becton, Dickinson and Company, AngioDynamics, Inc., Medtronic plc, ICU Medical Inc., Vygon, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Rex Medical, LLC., Asahi Kasei Corporation., B. Braun SE

On the basis of end user, it is classified into hospitals, cancer treatment centers, and others. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

On the basis of product type, the tunneled catheters segment is projected to exhibit the fastest Central Venous Catheter Market Share growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the adoption of tunneled central venous catheters and rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of property, the antimicrobial catheters segment is projected to exhibit the fastest market growth during the Central Venous Catheter Market Forecast period owing to an increase in the adoption of antimicrobial central venous catheter and rise in the prevalence of cancer.

On the basis of design, the double lumen segment is projected to exhibit the Central Venous Catheter Market Analysis market growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the adoption of double lumen central venous catheters and advancements in double lumen catheters.

On the basis of end user, the cancer treatment centers segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate due to an upsurge in prevalence of cancer patients. Moreover, increase in number of cancer treatment centers contribute toward the growth of the Central Venous Catheter Market Size.

North America dominated the Central Venous Catheter Market Size and is expected to continue the same trend throughout the forecast period owing to high expenditure in the research and development activities by the market players, strong presence of key players, and surge in product launches in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the analysis period owing to increase in the number of patients of kidney failure, which helps to accelerate the demand for central venous catheters, thus fostering market growth. In addition, key players have adopted various strategies such as product launches and distribution agreements to strengthen their foothold in the market and gain a competitive edge.

