Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,339 in the last 365 days.

POPULAR LEBANESE RESTAURANT BARBAR EXPANDS MENU WITH WIDE SELECTION OF NEW ITEMS AVAILABLE ACROSS GCC

Barbar Chicken Shawarma

Barbar Lahm bi Ajeen

Barbar Saj Beef Shawarma

Barbar Soujok Burger

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbar, the popular traditional eatery hailing from Lebanon which has made a lasting impression on diners since first launching within the GCC in 2021, is expanding its menu items for the first time with the launch of more than 20 dishes today, Thursday 21st September.

Upgrading its already extensive selection, the new additions across Barbar venues in UAE, Qatar and KSA include manakish, wraps, burgers, hot mezzes, salads, sandwiches, desserts and much more. Diners can enjoy a variety of signature dishes including, Tuna Wrap, Chicken Francisco Caesar salad, Lahm bi Ajeen, Soujouk Burger, Saj Shawarma Chicken & Beef, Arabic Shawarma Chicken or Beef, Halloumi Pesto Sandwich and much more.

Originating in Beirut 40 years ago as a small bakery, Barbar has quickly become a firm favourite amongst lovers of authentic delicious cuisine – cementing itself as to the go-to Lebanese restaurant in the region.

The brand currently operates across two locations in Dubai including Hessa Street and Business Bay, and can be found in Place Vendôme Mall and Bin Al Sheikh Towers, Salwa Road in Qatar. The brand also recently made its entry into KSA with a branch on Tahlia Street, Riyadh. Future plans for the brand include the launch of operations in Abu Dhabi, with further details set to be announced in due course.

Walid Hajj, Co-founder and CEO of Lavoya, says: “Barbar has always been synonymous with Lebanese traditions and culture, Barbar has become a true stable when it comes to authentic Lebanese cuisine and is popular with both dine-in guests and those who prefer food from the comfort of their homes. The new menu additions come as part of our continued efforts to listen to market and consumer needs, and allow them to experience new dishes curated by our chefs.

The new items will be available for dine-in, take-away and delivery at all branches. Regular updates can be found on Instagram: @Barbargcc

Nour Ibrahim
MCS Action FZ LLC
+971544250187 ext.
email us here

You just read:

POPULAR LEBANESE RESTAURANT BARBAR EXPANDS MENU WITH WIDE SELECTION OF NEW ITEMS AVAILABLE ACROSS GCC

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more