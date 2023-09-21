POPULAR LEBANESE RESTAURANT BARBAR EXPANDS MENU WITH WIDE SELECTION OF NEW ITEMS AVAILABLE ACROSS GCC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbar, the popular traditional eatery hailing from Lebanon which has made a lasting impression on diners since first launching within the GCC in 2021, is expanding its menu items for the first time with the launch of more than 20 dishes today, Thursday 21st September.
Upgrading its already extensive selection, the new additions across Barbar venues in UAE, Qatar and KSA include manakish, wraps, burgers, hot mezzes, salads, sandwiches, desserts and much more. Diners can enjoy a variety of signature dishes including, Tuna Wrap, Chicken Francisco Caesar salad, Lahm bi Ajeen, Soujouk Burger, Saj Shawarma Chicken & Beef, Arabic Shawarma Chicken or Beef, Halloumi Pesto Sandwich and much more.
Originating in Beirut 40 years ago as a small bakery, Barbar has quickly become a firm favourite amongst lovers of authentic delicious cuisine – cementing itself as to the go-to Lebanese restaurant in the region.
The brand currently operates across two locations in Dubai including Hessa Street and Business Bay, and can be found in Place Vendôme Mall and Bin Al Sheikh Towers, Salwa Road in Qatar. The brand also recently made its entry into KSA with a branch on Tahlia Street, Riyadh. Future plans for the brand include the launch of operations in Abu Dhabi, with further details set to be announced in due course.
Walid Hajj, Co-founder and CEO of Lavoya, says: “Barbar has always been synonymous with Lebanese traditions and culture, Barbar has become a true stable when it comes to authentic Lebanese cuisine and is popular with both dine-in guests and those who prefer food from the comfort of their homes. The new menu additions come as part of our continued efforts to listen to market and consumer needs, and allow them to experience new dishes curated by our chefs.
The new items will be available for dine-in, take-away and delivery at all branches. Regular updates can be found on Instagram: @Barbargcc
Nour Ibrahim
MCS Action FZ LLC
+971544250187 ext.
email us here