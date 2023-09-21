Compostable Plastic Market Overview and Scope, Share by Applications Forecast, 2020-2027

Compostable Plastic Market 2133355232

Compostable plastic market was valued at $991.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $3,102.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The study presents an impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market

The global compostable plastic market was valued at $991.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $3,102.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The report helps clients in comprehending their first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contains in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The Compostable Plastic market report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.

Compostable Plastic Market Key Players

BASF SE, EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY, CORBION N.V., KURARAY CO., LTD., BIOME TECHNOLOGIES PLC., PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED, DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, NOVAMONT S.P.A, DOW INC., MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS

The Compostable Plastic market report is analyzed across Type, Application.

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

✤Home Compostable Plastic

✤Others

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

✤Compostable cutlery

✤Compostable bag

✤Compostable straw

✤Compostable gloves

✤Compostable cup (cold cup)

✤Compostable tray/dish

Analysis of COVID-19 impact

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the Compostable Plastic market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Compostable Plastic market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis are also covered under the report. Last but not least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

