Micro-Electromechanical System (MEMS) Market is projected to achieve a 10.6% CAGR by 2033
North America's Micro-Electromechanical System (MEMS) market excels globally, fueled by automotive and aerospace sectors.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) market size was valued at nearly US$ 14,458.3 million back in 2022. During the period between 2023 and 2033, the overall market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 43,290.9 million at a CAGR of 10.6%.
Particularly the expansion of the automobile sector, and the growth in the communication network or infrastructure have accelerated the sales of MEMS. Moreover, their ability to miniaturize gadgets, vehicles, and other devices is projected to further strengthen the demand for micro-electro-mechanical systems.
With the increase in the sales of smartphones and other portable devices emerging nations are expected to see their market shares expand through 2033. In addition to it, favorable government policies and efforts for greater investments in semiconductor industries are expected to strengthen their growth rate.
The micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) market share in North America is expected to play a prominent role in the global market during the forecast period. The demand for micro-electromechanical devices in this region is primarily driven by the automotive and aerospace & defense sectors.
Key Takeaways from the Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Market Report:
In 2022, the North American micro-electro-mechanical system market was responsible for more than 29.4% of global revenue. The United States is the dominant market in this region and holds a global market share of 18.5%.
European countries together contribute almost 24.3% of the total demand for micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) generated globally. Germany is the leading market for production and supply of MEMS to the European market which accrued a global share of 8.6% in 2022.
As per the 2022 report, currently, the application of micro-electromechanical systems in consumer electronics governs around 19.2% of the global market demand.
Based on the different types of MEMS-based devices available in the market, the MEMS sensors garnered revenue of around 25.4% in 2022.
Competitive Landscape for the Market Players:
The industry is dominated by companies like STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Bosch Sensortec, TDK, TE Connectivity, Murata, and Honeywell International. To gain a competitive advantage, these leading and global businesses are prioritizing expanding their product lines and forming prospective partnerships.
Over the next ten years, market competition is anticipated to be driven by the existence of numerous sizable consumer electronics and semiconductor manufacturing firms. Supported research and development expenditures to develop unique products in keeping with the shifting demands of various sectors may diversify the market further.
Leading Key Players:
STMicroelectronics
Analog Devices Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
NXP Semiconductors
Panasonic Corporation
Honeywell International Inc.
Infineon Technologies AG
TE Connectivity
Omron Corporation
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Sensata Technologies
ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR
Recent Developments by the Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Industries
TDK Corporation, which is an industry leader in magnetic technology, purchased Chirp Microsystems, which is a manufacturer of premium alternatives to ultrasonic 3D sensing. With this purchase in February 2018, TDK added sensors to its existing product range and technologies, including fingerprint and piezoelectric transducers.
To reduce the dimensions of system-in-package hardware, STMicroelectronics introduced the Intelligent Sensors Processing Unit in February 2022. This device now combines a digital signal processor modified. To execute AI algorithms with micro-electromechanical sensors on the silicon chip.
Recently, in January 2023, the MEMS-specialized company xMEMS Labs unveiled its new earbud and listening device named Skyline. It is a unique solid-state MEMS DynamicVent supporting smart TWS that combines the advantages of open-fit and closed-fit earphones with spatial awareness for a better experience. In addition to this Skyline's exclusive DynamicVent technology helps enhance the adaptive transparent and active noise cancellation capabilities of advanced TWS earphones.
Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Market Segmentation:
By MEMS-based Devices:
MEMS Sensors
MEMS Audio Devices
MEMS Switches
MEMS Actuators
MEMS Oscillators
By Application:
MEMS for Consumer Electronics
MEMS for Automotive
MEMS for Aerospace & Defense
MEMS for Healthcare Sector
MEMS for Telecommunications
MEMS for Industrial Applications
MEMS for Other Applications
By Region:
North America Market
Latin America Market
Europe Market
East Asia Market
South Asia & Pacific Market
The Middle East & Africa (MEA) Market
