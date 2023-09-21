VSY Biotechnology Announces 2023 Ophthalmology Star Awards Winners
VSY Biotechnology GmbH announced the winners of the Ophthalmology Star Awards at the Satellite Symposium at the ESCRS 2023 in Vienna.LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN, GERMANY, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VSY Biotechnology GmbH, a global leader in ophthalmic innovation and research, announced the winners of the Ophthalmology Star Awards (OSA) at the Satellite Symposium at the ESCRS 2023 in Vienna. The traditional Ophthalmology Star Awards ceremony celebrates outstanding contributions to the field of ophthalmology, recognizing individuals whose groundbreaking research and clinical studies have significantly advanced our understanding and treatment of eye diseases.
This year, the company is delighted to recognize the following exceptional researchers and their outstanding clinical studies:
First Place: Koen A. van Overdam
Clinical Study Title: Novel Insights into the Pathophysiology of Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy: The Role of Vitreoschisis-induced Vitreous Cortex Remnants
Second Place: Anna Tarková
Clinical Study Title: Pars Plana Vitrectomy for Vitreoretinal Interface Disorders Coincident with Intermediate Stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Third Place: Nan-ji Lu
Clinical Study Title: A New Keratoconus Staging System Based on OCT
These Ophthalmology Star Award winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and expertise in their respective areas of research. Their contributions to ophthalmology promise to transform the way ophthalmologists diagnose and treat eye diseases, ultimately improving the lives of countless patients around the world.
As a company committed to advancing ophthalmic science and technology, VSY Biotechnology is proud to recognize and support the outstanding work of these talented researchers. We look forward to witnessing the continued impact of their research on the field of ophthalmology and the well-being of patients.
