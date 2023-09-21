Display Market size is Expected to Grow $216.3 Billion by 2031 | Registering a CAGR of 6.7%

Display Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Display Market by Application (Smartphone & Tablet, Smart Wearable, Television & Digital Signage, PC & Laptop, Vehicle Display, and Others), Technology (OLED, Quantum Dot, LED, LCD, E-PAPER, and Others), Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, BFSI, Retail, Military & Defense, Automotive, and Others), Display Type (Flat Panel Display, Flexible Panel Display, and Transparent Panel Display): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global display market size was valued at $114.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $216.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The research provides a clear picture of the market’s current needs and future prospects. The research study gives a 360-degree overview of the overall market environment by supplying details on the display market size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental & regional analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

According to display industry analysis, the flat panel display segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, in 2021, owing to wide application of flat panel display in smartphones, tablet, PCs, smart wearables, televisions & digital signage is fueling their demand.

Additionally, the OLED segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, OLED displays are widely used in several consumer electronics products such as smartphone, tablets, notebooks and PCs to consume less power. Mobile smartphones amongst these are poised to generate significant returns for market. Such varied benefits offered by OLED technology is expected to drive growth of the global OLED display market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the display market is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, display market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the display industry include:

⦁ BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

⦁ Panasonic Corporation

⦁ Japan Display Inc

⦁ Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

⦁ NEC CORPORATION

⦁ Innolux Corporation

⦁ Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

⦁ Sharp Corporation

⦁ AUO Corporation

⦁ Sony Corporation

⦁ LG Display Co. Ltd.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the display sector in 2020, owing to significant impact on prime players operating in the supply chain. On the contrary, the market was principally hit by several obstacles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancelation of projects due to partial or complete lockdown, globally.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

⦁ This study comprises analytical depiction of the display market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁ The overall display market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis in display industry.

⦁ The display market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁ The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the smart display.

⦁ The report includes the share of key vendors and market trends.

