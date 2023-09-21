Submit Release
Man Sought in an Armed Robbery in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a man sought for an armed robbery that occurred in Northwest.

 

On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at approximately 10:04 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 500 block of Lamont Street, Northwest. The victim was assaulted by one of the suspects, while the second suspect pulled out a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then took the victim’s property and fled the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

One of the suspects was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

