Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,468 in the last 365 days.

SB155 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2023-09-20

WISCONSIN, September 21 - An Act to amend 50.03 (14) (c) 1.; and to create 46.284 (4) (km) of the statutes; Relating to: notification of certain facility closures, change in type or level of services or means of reimbursement accepted, and care management organization notification of contract termination with a provider that is a nursing home or community-based residential facility.

Status: S - Health

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
9/20/2023 Sen. Public hearing held  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb155

You just read:

SB155 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2023-09-20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more