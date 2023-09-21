Projections Shows Resveratrol Market Expected to Achieve US$ 278.3 Million by 2033 with a Steady 8% CAGR | FMI
The Remarkable Infiltration of Resveratrol Market in North American Developed Economies Driven by Increasing Consumer Demand for Natural and Healthful ProductsNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global resveratrol market was valued at approximately US$ 118.60 million. Due to changing consumer preferences, the sales of dietary supplements are expected to surge, reaching around US$ 278.3 million by 2033. This growth is projected to maintain a steady pace, with a forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% during the period from 2023 to 2033.
The surge in consumer interest in nutritional supplements is a primary catalyst propelling the international market price of resveratrol upward. This market is anticipated to expand, primarily owing to the resveratrol's rich anti-oxidant properties and phenolic activities, which are highly favored by both older individuals and athletes. Furthermore, the rising incidence of health concerns, such as cardiovascular diseases, contributes to this growth. Additionally, the growing adoption of nutraceuticals by the general population and the beauty industry's growing dependence on resveratrol also exert a significant influence on the market's expansion.
The use of this substance has been associated with a wide range of implications, including anti-angiogenic, estrogen-like effects, skin-whitening, anti-aging, collagen I activation, and its capacity to protect cells from oxidative damage and UV radiation-mediated cell death. It is well-liked in dermatology as well as cosmetology due to its ability to penetrate the skin barrier and its anti-aging properties.
Resveratrol has experienced extraordinary penetration in developed North American economies due to growing consumer demand for natural and healthy products. Consumers are turning to resveratrol supplementation for its antioxidant as well as anti-inflammatory qualities. Cardiovascular issues have increased in frequency in the United States as a result of people's sedentary lifestyles, poor eating patterns, and hectic schedules. Resveratrol is a common ingredient in dietary supplements, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the resveratrol market over the forecasted time period due to its multiple health benefits.
Key Takeaways:
The global resveratrol market is expected to be valued at US$ 123 Million by 2023.
From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.1%.
In 2022, the United States market for resveratrol accounted for about 17.3% of the global market share.
The Indian resveratrol market to experience a rapid CAGR of 14% from 2023 to 2033.
By product type, the extract or plant-based resveratrol was estimated to acquire more than 40% share in 2022.
By Isomer, the trans-resveratrol had acquired a market share of 87%.
“Resveratrol is gaining traction owing to its health benefits and having antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties,” says an analyst at FMI.
Competitive Landscape:
Prominent players in the resveratrol market are:
DSM Nutritionals
Evolva
Endurance Product Company
Great Forest Biomedical
Laurus Labs Limited
JF-NATURAL
Sabinsa Corporation
Resvitale LLC
Shanghai Natural Bio-engineering Co., Ltd.
Some key developments in this market are:
In 2021, Lonza, a worldwide manufacturing partner to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and nutrition sectors, declared it is likely to invest to build its production capabilities for pharmaceutical products at its facility in Guangzhou, China.
The fill as well as finish production line is likely to provide clinical trial and commercialization batches in China as well as local and international clients. In keeping with Lonza's objective to provide clients integrated end-to-end solutions, the launch of drug product manufacturing at the Guangzhou (CN) facility is likely to provide customers with a unified drug substance as well as drug product manufacturing service option.
More Valuable Insights Available:
Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global resveratrol market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.
To understand opportunities in the resveratrol market, the market is segmented on the basis of resveratrol by product (extract, fermentation, synthetic), form (powder and liquid), isomer (trans-resveratrol and cis-resveratrol), end-use and across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).
Key Segments Profiled:
By Product:
Extract
Fermentation
Synthetic
By Form:
Powder
Liquid
By Isomer:
Trans-Resveratrol
Cis-Resveratrol
By End Use:
Skin Care
Cream & Lotion
Scrub Exfoliator
Cleanser & Toner
Balm & Butter
Serum & Mask
Makeup Remover
Others
Hair Care
Shampoo
Conditioner
Essential Oil
Hair Color
Hair Stylist Products
Hair Oil
Makeup
Facial Makeup
Eye Makeup
Lip Makeup
Nail Makeup
Bath Care
Shower Products
Liquid Bath Products
Bath Additives
Bar Soaps
Fragrance
Perfume
Deodorant
Cologne
Tools
Dietary Supplements
Pharmaceuticals
Others
