Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Product Development Strategies by Prominent Players

Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market by Architecture, Transmission, Motor Output, Vehicle Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The driveline in a vehicle transfers power from the engine or motor and transmits it to the wheels. Hybrid vehicles have multiple power sources internal combustion engine (ICE) and an electric motor that uses energy stored in batteries. The batteries in the vehicles are charged via regenerative braking and ICE. In the case, of an electric vehicle, the electric motor is the power source that drives the wheel by taking power battery charged externally. Moreover, there are different types of hybrid vehicles such as parallel hybrid where the electric motor and gasoline engine are connected in common transmission via one-way clutch so that one can rotate freely when the other is providing the power here a smaller battery pack is used. Furthermore, in a series hybrid, the engine is only used to recharge the battery when needed and the motor drives the wheel. Lastly, in a plug-in hybrid, a larger battery pack is used which can be charged externally, and after running when the charge is depleted the vehicle switches to parallel hybrid mode.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

COVID-19 has affected the global economy in various countries as lockdowns caused travel bans and business shutdowns, affecting the supply chain of the global electric and hybrid vehicles driveline market. Moreover, owing to lockdowns and social distancing norms, companies are experiencing disruption in their production. Furthermore, due to unavailability of labor and raw material required for production further delayed the manufacturing process. COVID-19 had a positive impact on the electric vehicles market as the sales of electric vehicles have increased. Thus, it is expected post-pandemic with the rise in the sale of electric vehicles will drive the growth of global electric and hybrid vehicles driveline market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

High demand for electric & hybrid vehicles, surge in stringent government regulation regarding fuel emission, and increase in R&D to increase of efficiency of the electric vehicle are expected to boost the product market.

However, lack of charging stations for electric vehicles and high cost of hybrid & electric vehicles hamper the market growth.

Moreover, rise in demand for automatic driveline systems, increase in demand for lighter vehicles, and surge in government subsidies on the purchase of electric or hybrid vehicles are opportunistic for the market growth.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 & 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬

The rise in demand for alternative fuel vehicles has increased demand for battery-operated and hybrid vehicles. In addition, to reduce crude oil consumption, automotive emissions, and air pollution, governments authorities across the globe have adopted and implemented favorable policies, which promote the use of electric vehicles.

For instance, the electric vehicles market has witnessed huge growth in recent years the number of vehicles sold, which was once 890,470 in 2012 has reached 2.1 million units in 2018. California ZEV program, which aims at having 1.5 million electric vehicles on road by 2025, is one such initiative that promotes the purchase of electric vehicles.

Moreover, GKN Automotive, the world's leading supplier of electric drive, all-wheel drive, and driveline technology collaborated with Delta Electronics Inc., a world-class provider of power and thermal management solutions in 2020. The companies together aim to develop rapid acceleration of next-generation integrated 3-in-1 eDrive systems of power classes from 80kW to 155kW.

All these new developments in electric & hybrid vehicle is expected to drive the growth of the global electric and hybrid vehicles driveline market.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬

The rise in concern for declining air quality has made the governments of major countries set their own emission goal and give various subsidies to promote the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles. Moreover, to spur the sale of electric and hybrid vehicles, they have used emission regulations, public-private partnerships, incentives, and provided improved charging facilities.

For instance, to promote the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles Chinese government is providing acquisition tax and excise tax exemption of $5,100 to $8,700. Currently, China is the largest market for electric and hybrid driveline due to its large production and sales. The rise in technological advancement in the field of electric and hybrid drivelines, such as regenerative braking, automatic start-stop, E-axle, E-drive, and an E-CVT are the major driving forces for the electric and hybrid driveline market.

Thus, the rise in government involvement to promote electric and hybrid vehicles can act as an opportunity for the growth of the global electric and hybrid vehicles driveline market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: Hitachi Ltd., Delphi Technologies, Schaeffler AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, GKN PLAC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Borg Warner Inc., Valeo SA, DENSO Corporation, Continental AG

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞: Series, Parallel, Power split

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: Automatic Transmission (AT), Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (E-CVT)

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐩𝐮𝐭: 45-100 kW, 101-250 kW, >250kW

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: Hybrid Vehicles, Plug-In Electric Hybrid, Battery Electric Vehicle

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa).