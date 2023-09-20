Submit Release
Important Legal Update for BACOL Policyholders: Progress and Next Steps

Two-Phase Approach to the Legal Case

No Additional Costs for Policyholders

Request for Outstanding Documents

In response to the eagerly anticipated developments surrounding the ongoing legal proceedings of the BACOL case at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), stakeholders and case managers convened in a significant BACOL General Meeting. The meeting delivered a comprehensive overview of recent advancements, as presented by Dr. Patrick Antoine, President of BACOL, and Mr. Gregory Pantin, a distinguished legal practitioner closely associated with the case.

Structured Two-Phase Legal Approach:

During the convened assembly, Dr. Patrick Antoine and Mr. Gregory Pantin elucidated a meticulous two-phase trajectory for the ongoing legal case. The first phase of the legal process will be dedicated to a specific subset of policyholders. This intricately designed phase-based methodology seeks to enhance procedural efficiency and expediency. Upon the culmination of the initial phase, the subsequent stage will encompass a broader spectrum, including all other implicated islands and claimants. This methodical two-phase approach underscores the strategic emphasis on a comprehensive and equitable resolution.

Absence of Supplementary Financial Implications:

Amidst apprehensions regarding potential supplementary expenses due to the phased proceedings, stakeholders have been reassured that no supplementary financial implications will arise from this approach. The existing financial commitment caters comprehensively to both phases of the legal proceedings. This assurance underscores BACOL’s commitment to ensuring unencumbered access to legal recourse for all policyholders.

Requisition for Pending Documentation:

In a concerted effort to fortify the legal proceedings, stakeholders are earnestly requested to furnish any pending documentation to their appointed case managers. Recognizing the pivotal role of these documents in formulating a robust legal representation, stakeholders’ cooperation has been solicited to bolster the efficacy of the legal strategy.

The collective perseverance and unwavering commitment demonstrated by the registered members throughout this intricate process have been profoundly acknowledged. BACOL remains resolutely dedicated to securing a favorable and equitable resolution for each policyholder. Collaboratively, the proficient BACOL team, alongside legal experts, continues to steadfastly navigate the complexities intrinsic to these legal proceedings, steadfast in their pursuit of justice.

For regular updates, stakeholders are encouraged to maintain connectivity through their respective case managers or by visiting the official BACOL website at www.bacol.info. The tenacity and unwavering trust of the stakeholders are profoundly appreciated and reciprocated. Together, a triumphant resolution to this intricate legal juncture stands within reach.

 

