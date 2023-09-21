Berlin Barracks- Leaving the Scene of an Accident
CASE#: 23A3005176
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/15/23 @1738 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 302 / Prechtl Rd, Orange
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Marc Wehmeyer
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/15/23 at approximately 1738 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were advised of a two-vehicle crash. It was learned that one of the operator's fled the scene of the crash without stopping. This operator was later identified as Marc Wehmeyer. Marc was issued a citation to appear in court on a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/8/23 @0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.