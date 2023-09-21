Submit Release
Berlin Barracks- Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3005176

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez                           

STATION: Berlin Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 9/15/23 @1738 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 302 / Prechtl Rd, Orange

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED:  Marc Wehmeyer

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/15/23 at approximately 1738 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were advised of a two-vehicle crash. It was learned that one of the operator's fled the scene of the crash without stopping. This operator was later identified as Marc Wehmeyer. Marc was issued a citation to appear in court on a later date and time.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/8/23 @0830 hours           

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

