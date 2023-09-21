BennionBeef.com Now Sells “Best Full-Blooded American Wagyu-Steaks” from Wasatch “Premium Angus” Cattle, Salt Lake UTAH

Bennion Beef Premium American Wagyu Beef Products, Majestic Meat Offering 435-841-7070 Bennion Beef Utah's #1 Seasoned ORGANIC Steaks Bennion Beef Pasture Raised Highest-Quality Wagyu Steak Products Bennion Beef Fresh Wagyu Seasoned Steak Products from Vernon Utah Farm Fresh Wasatch American Wagyu Steak Bennion Beef

After years of selling weaned calves in VERNON UTAH, Bennion Beef decided to keep calves another year and then sell the fattened beef locally to Utah residents.

Having a herd of ‘mama cows’ adapted to the Bennion Beef range is critically important. Bennion Beef has kept the same Black Angus herd and introduced a higher quality meat through the bulls” — Alan Bennion

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of selling weaned calves from VERNON UTAH, Bennion Beef decided to keep the calves another year and then sell the fattened beef locally to Utah residents. In 2017, Bennion Beef acquired full blood Wagyu bulls from the Tajima line in order to breed to their premium, Black Angus cows. As a result, an F1 cross that results in better quality beef was created. The Tajima is the same line of cattle known for "Kobe" beef in Japan. GREAT MARBLING AND TENDERNESS: The Wagyu breed is a 18th century cross between English shorthorn and Japanese oxcart cattle that has been selected for marbling and taste. The breed takes 3 years or more to mature, and they seem scrawny until they do fully mature. The higher price of Wagyu/Angus Cross is associated with the delayed maturity–often 6 months longer than the Angus. The final period is characterized by accumulating fat stores in the meat. THE CROSS: Having a herd of 'mama cows' adapted to the Bennion Beef range is critically important. Bennion Beef has kept the same Black Angus herd and introduced a higher quality meat through the bulls. These Wagyu/Angus cross cattle are grass-fed for the first 6-8 months while on their mother's milk, and then are put in pastures with grain supplements until they are mature. The result is that Bennion Beef ends up with a calf that retains the hearty flavor of Angus, but also has the enhanced marbling and tenderness of Wagyu.WASATCH: The Wasatch Range (/ˈwɑːsætʃ/ WAH-satch) or Wasatch Mountains is a mountain range in the western United States that runs 160 miles (260 km) from the Utah-Idaho border south to central Utah. It is the western edge of the greater Rocky Mountains, and the eastern edge of the Great Basin region. In the language of the native Ute people, Wasatch means "mountain pass" or "low pass over high range." According to William Bright, the mountains were named for a Shoshoni leader who was named with the Shoshoni term wasattsi, meaning "blue heron". In 1926, Cecil Alter quoted Henry Gannett from 1902, who said that the word meant "land of many waters."WAGYU: What is all the fuss surrounding Wagyu. True, to its elevated status of quality and taste, Wagyu is considered a luxury meat that contains endless amounts of marbling which lend to its tenderness and flavor. With proper and humane care to the animal and cooked to perfection, these high-end characteristics give to the incomparable flavor and texture that cannot be matched by any other meat on the market.American Wagyu–the practice in this country of breeding Wagyu to other breeds–has made beef quality affordable. Instead of $100+/lb steaks, the price is $20 to $30/lb. The annual luxury of Wagyu is now the daily luxury of American Wagyu. Okay, the quality may be less than Japanese Wagyu, but still far above other breeds. https://www.bennionbeef.com/product/american-wagyu-tomahawk-steak-package/ American Wagyu beef, also known as American Kobe beef, is highly regarded for its exceptional quality and taste. Here are the top 10 features and benefits of American Wagyu beef:1. Marbling: American Wagyu beef is renowned for its abundant marbling, which refers to the intramuscular fat that runs through the meat. This marbling enhances tenderness, juiciness, and flavor.2. Superior Taste: The high marbling content in American Wagyu beef results in a rich, buttery flavor that is highly sought after by meat enthusiasts and chefs alike.3. Exceptional Tenderness: The fine marbling in American Wagyu beef contributes to its remarkable tenderness, making it a delight to bite into and ensuring a melt-in-your-mouth texture.4. Healthier Fat Profile: Despite its marbling, American Wagyu beef has a healthier fat profile compared to conventional beef. It contains a higher proportion of monounsaturated fats, which are considered beneficial for heart health.5. Increased Omega-3 Fatty Acids: American Wagyu beef typically contains higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential fats associated with various health benefits, including reduced inflammation and improved brain function.6. Enhanced Flavor Complexity: The intricate marbling in American Wagyu beef adds layers of flavor and depth, resulting in a more nuanced and complex taste experience.7. Improved Cooking Performance: The generous marbling in American Wagyu beef provides a natural basting effect during cooking, leading to enhanced moisture retention and ensuring a juicier final product.8. Versatility: American Wagyu beef is suitable for a wide range of cooking methods, including grilling, roasting, braising, and pan-searing. Its tenderness and flavor make it a versatile choice for various culinary preparations.9. Exclusivity: American Wagyu beef is a premium product that is relatively rare and limited in supply. Its scarcity contributes to its desirability and makes it an exclusive option for discerning meat lovers.10. Ethical Production Standards: American Wagyu beef is typically produced by ranchers who prioritize animal welfare and employ sustainable farming practices. This commitment to ethical production resonates with consumers who value responsible sourcing.While specific statistics can vary, it is important to note that American Wagyu beef is produced in smaller quantities compared to conventional beef. The precise figures for American Wagyu beef production and sales may be subject to change, and up-to-date statistics can be obtained from industry reports and market research organizations.

