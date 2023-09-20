Carper Statement on EPA’s Launch of Competitive Grant Program to Reduce Climate Pollution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today praised the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for announcing the availability of $4.6 billion in competitive grants to fund community-driven solutions to the climate crisis.

Created in the Inflation Reduction Act, the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG) program represents a $5 billion investment in state, local, and Tribal programs and policies that cut climate pollution, advance environmental justice, and deploy clean energy solutions across the country.

“Addressing the climate crisis and achieving our nation’s clean energy goals demands a whole-of-government approach,” said Senator Carper. “That’s why we created the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. This program empowers states, cities, and Tribes to develop and implement plans that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create economic opportunity. I applaud Administrator Regan and EPA for their work to stand up this significant climate program, and I encourage Delaware and communities in the First State to participate.”

More on the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants Competitions

EPA announced the availability of $4.6 billion across two implementation grant competitions: one general competition and one specifically for Tribes and territories. Under these competitions, eligible applicants will compete for CPRG implementation grants to fund measures in their state-, municipality-, Tribe-, or territory-specific climate action plans. As part of its evaluation of applications, EPA will prioritize measures that achieve the greatest amount of GHG emissions reductions.

In the grant competitions announced today, EPA described how the agency intends to score applications and award the competitive funds to implementation grant recipients. EPA anticipates awarding approximately 30 to 115 grants ranging between $2 million and $500 million under the general competition. EPA also anticipates awarding approximately 25 to 100 grants ranging between $1 million and $25 million under the Tribes and territories competition.

The deadline to apply to the general competition is April 1, 2024. The deadline to apply to the Tribes and territories competition is May 1, 2024.

EPA estimates that the implementation grants will be awarded in Fall 2024 for the general competition and in Winter 2024-2025 for the Tribes and territories competition.

EPA has published the two official Notice of Funding Opportunities or NOFOs for these grant competitions on grants.gov.

General Competition NOFO

Tribes and Territories Competition NOFO

Webinars

EPA will hold two informational webinars about the general competition on September 21, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. and October 3, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. (same content for both), and two informational webinars about the Tribes and territories competition on September 27, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. and October 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (same content for both). All times are Eastern Time. These 1-hour webinars will provide more detailed information on the implementation grants competitions. Recordings of the webinars will be posted to the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants webpage. Register for the September 21st webinar here.

