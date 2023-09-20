Readers' Favorite announces the review of the book "4:09 to 9:02 Boston To Oklahoma and New York Cities" by David Hamel
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Autobiography book ""4:09 to 9:02" Boston To Oklahoma and New York Cities" by David Hamel, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1638716927.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Adanna Ora for Readers' Favorite
Life seemed normal until tragedy hit Oklahoma City on the 19th day of April 1995. No less than 168 people, including 15 babies in daycare, were killed in an explosion. It was a total mess, made worse by the fact that David and Gloria Hamel had commitments in both the neighboring and aforementioned buildings. They experienced effects from the event that they could not have predicted. In memory of the victims of the catastrophes in Boston and Oklahoma, David Hamel created the book "4:09 to 9:02" Boston to Oklahoma and New York Cities: Beyond the Bombings. In this account of his life, he also discusses the difficulties he encountered with infertility in his marriage, his job as an air force commander, and as a marathon runner. His relationship with children is also revealed, along with photographic evidence of his adventures.
The use of images in David Hamel's work is what initially drew me to it. In essence, the author has a photo of each significant event in his life! This adds excitement to the story since you know there will be a visual to support the author's claim. I took a lot of valuable lessons about endurance, passion, compassion, trust, and love from this book. The author emphasizes that even terrible experiences can lead to positive outcomes. To inspire us, the author also takes nuggets and life lessons from Bible verses. Additionally, David seems to interpret the author's allusion to teddy bears in a quite different way. You’d have to read "4:09 to 9:02" Boston to Oklahoma and New York Cities: Beyond the Bombings to find out more! Great work from David Hamel."
