U.S. Global Investors Provides Updates to Monthly GROW Dividends and Share Repurchase Program

San Antonio, TX, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW), a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, is pleased to announce that it will continue its payment of monthly dividends.

The Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved payment of the $0.0075 per share per month dividend beginning in October 2023 and continuing through December 2023. The record dates are October 9, November 13 and December 11, and the payment dates will be October 23, November 27 and December 26.

At the September 19, closing price of $2.98, the $0.0075 monthly dividend equals a 3.02% yield on an annualized basis.

At the end of this period, the Company will have paid monthly GROW dividends for more than 13 years.

Share Repurchase Program

In the month of August, the Company repurchased a total of 81,638 class A shares using cash of approximately $251,000. This represents an approximately 32% increase over the number of shares repurchased in July. The repurchase program has been in place since December 2012, and the Board has renewed the repurchase program each calendar year. The Company buys back stock on flat or down days.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment advisory and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by U.S. Global’s board of directors, at its sole discretion, after review of the Company's financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the Company and general business conditions.

