Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Business/Finance book "Socialism USA" by Phillip J Bryson
EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Business/Finance book "Socialism USA" by Phillip J Bryson, currently available at
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite
Socialism USA: A Plea for a Soft Variant is a work of non-fiction in the socioeconomic issues, business and finance, and analytical writing subgenres. It is suitable for the general adult reading audience and was penned by author Phillip J Bryson for anyone with an interest in the future economy of the U.S.A. The author explores the advent of authoritarian and dictatorship policies involving hard socialism and pleads for a more balanced viewpoint with regard to national control and the redistribution of wealth. Using other countries around the world as prime examples of the spectrum between hard and soft socialism, Bryson imagines a future for America where the best of both can be gleaned.
Author Phillip J Bryson has a great grasp of social policies, business, economics, and law, and each area of his well-researched expertise really gets its chance to shine in this in-depth exploration of socialism in contemporary America. I really enjoyed the organization and flow of thought within the book, which makes it highly accessible at the opening for newcomers to socioeconomics and how the system all works and feeds into different interconnecting elements of everyday life. As such, the ideas are built upon with fact-checked research that is well displayed and summarized but never overwhelming, leaving some areas as a great springboard for interested students to do their own research on. Overall, Socialism USA: A Plea for a Soft Variant is a well-penned treatise on the current advent of socialist policies that warn against many imminent authoritarian dangers and will make a fascinating read for students and scholars of the subject matter alike."
You can learn more about Phillip J Bryson and "Socialism USA" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/socialism-usa where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Readers' Favorite LLC
Media Relations
Louisville, KY 40202
Jen
