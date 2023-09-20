Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Autobiography book "Gifts From Jesus Christ" by Bill Goss
"Reviewed By Edith Wairimu for Readers' Favorite
Bill Goss documents his faith journey and recovery from alcoholism in his moving memoir, Gifts From Jesus Christ. Goss grew up in a tumultuous home environment. He left high school and joined the USAF. He later obtained his high school diploma and was nominated to the Air Force Academy but chose to stay and graduate from the University of Wisconsin. He was commissioned as an officer and was later offered an honorable discharge. Goss attended Kent College of Law and became the first student in the school’s history to have two legal briefs put on display in the Law Library. He also earned a master’s degree from Loyola University. He lists many divine interventions that helped turn his life around and numerous blessings including his full retired military pension as a disabled veteran.
Gifts From Jesus Christ is packed with many important life lessons about faith, change, recovery, and trusting in God.
It lays bare the devastating effects of alcoholism on the person and those around them and offers encouragement on how to find and begin healing. The work also shows the impact physical violence has on families and its cascading effects on other generations. The blessings listed are encouraging and they show God’s willingness to help and be involved in a person’s life. I liked the fact that the memoir also includes clear photographs that show the scenes and people mentioned in it. Bill Goss presents an eye-opening memoir with uplifting messages regarding his recovery from alcoholism and faith."
"Reviewed By Edith Wairimu for Readers' Favorite
Bill Goss documents his faith journey and recovery from alcoholism in his moving memoir, Gifts From Jesus Christ. Goss grew up in a tumultuous home environment. He left high school and joined the USAF. He later obtained his high school diploma and was nominated to the Air Force Academy but chose to stay and graduate from the University of Wisconsin. He was commissioned as an officer and was later offered an honorable discharge. Goss attended Kent College of Law and became the first student in the school’s history to have two legal briefs put on display in the Law Library. He also earned a master’s degree from Loyola University. He lists many divine interventions that helped turn his life around and numerous blessings including his full retired military pension as a disabled veteran.
Gifts From Jesus Christ is packed with many important life lessons about faith, change, recovery, and trusting in God.
It lays bare the devastating effects of alcoholism on the person and those around them and offers encouragement on how to find and begin healing. The work also shows the impact physical violence has on families and its cascading effects on other generations. The blessings listed are encouraging and they show God’s willingness to help and be involved in a person’s life. I liked the fact that the memoir also includes clear photographs that show the scenes and people mentioned in it. Bill Goss presents an eye-opening memoir with uplifting messages regarding his recovery from alcoholism and faith."
