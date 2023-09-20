Submit Release
Leading Emergency Medicine Researchers Preview New Findings at ACEP23 Research Forum

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The top minds in emergency medicine research will reveal and discuss new and impactful data at the Research Forum, Oct. 9-11, part of ACEP23, hosted by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP).

“The Research Forum gives academics, researchers, practitioners, and anyone interested in the future of emergency medicine a chance to review and discuss new data that could reshape the specialty,” said Claire Pearson, MD, MPH, FACEP, Research Forum 2023 chair, professor of emergency medicine at Wayne State University, and director of clinical research at Ascension St. John in Detroit. “The Research Forum is where emergency physicians dive into data and explore opportunities to strengthen emergency medicine, enhance patient care and improve public health.”   

The Research Forum includes more than 400 original abstracts from 15 countries that will be available on request and published in a special supplement to Annals of Emergency Medicine.

Abstracts featured during the Research Forum plenary sessions this year span topics that include predictive analytics for boarding surges, sepsis and antibiotics, stroke detection, severe bleeding control strategies, snakebite treatment, out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, emergency department quality improvement, Ukrainian trauma response analysis, interventions to limit hospitalization, and more.

This year’s Research Forum featured keynote address is:

Enhancing Clinical Operations: Using Data to Work Smarter and Not Harder (Brooks F. Bock Lecture)
October 11 9:00 - 9:50 am ET
Presented by: Deborah B. Diercks, MD, MSc, FACEP

ACEP will recognize award winners for Best Medical Student Abstract, Best Resident Abstract, Best Early Career Abstract, and Best Overall Abstract as part of the event. Registration for ACEP23 includes access to the Research Forum. Interviews are available with physician faculty, researchers, and ACEP leaders. Media can click here to register for free.


Steve Arnoff
American College of Emergency Physicians
202-728-0610
sarnoff@acep.org

