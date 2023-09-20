U.S. Department of Education Awards $10 Million to S.C. Department of Education to Improve Career Opportunities for Students with Disabilities

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has been awarded $10 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Rehabilitation Services Administration as part of its Pathways to Partnerships innovative model project. The SCDE was selected as one of just 12 state education agencies nationwide to serve as a lead agency for this grant.

The project focuses on improving economic self-sufficiency for students with disabilities by creating systemic approaches to enhance post-school outcomes.

“Children should be defined by their capability, not their disability, and we believe in the incredible potential of every student,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “We know that there are many students with special needs, who – provided the proper training, credentials, and pathway – can become productive, contributing members of our community and workforce. This important project will deepen our partnership with schools, the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department, and South Carolina centers for independent living to ensure even more of these students enter life after high school prepared for competitive employment.”

Peter Keup, the SCDE’s director of special education services added, “As part of the South Carolina Pathways Project (SCPP) the partnership will be looking to assist pilot districts in developing career-oriented diploma pathways through innovative course sequence applications. We see this work as an opportunity to improve the overall graduation rate for students in South Carolina, and the graduation rate for students with disabilities in particular.”

SCPP is a disability-led collaborative effort between the SCDE, Able South Carolina, and the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department (SCVRD). Through this partnership, five districts will pilot a model program to enhance transition planning and services for students with disabilities, create additional diploma opportunities, and connect students with innovative work-based learning opportunities including paid apprenticeships.

The five districts selected to pilot this project are:

Bamberg County School District

Rock Hill School District

South Carolina Public Charter School District

Sumter County Schools

Williamsburg County School District

“Able South Carolina is excited to team up with the SCDE, SCVRD, public school districts, including the USC College of Education, AccessAbility, and Walton Options for Independent Living to bring the disability perspective that is guaranteed to create meaningful systems change that will better prepare students with disabilities with the skills to transition to adult life,” said Kimberly Tissot, president and CEO of Able SC. “All partners are naturally connected by law and by purpose. However, the disability voice is not always front and center of decisions about educational programs for students with disabilities. Yet, it was the efforts of the disability community to create major disability rights legislation (i.e., Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, IDEA, and the ADA). This grant will be a game changer for students with disabilities as we advance high school graduation options, create critical partnerships that will leverage expertise to serve students better, and increase successful post-secondary outcomes.”

“This grant will allow the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department to expand our services to students and enhance our partnership with SCDE and Able SC. We are thrilled to participate in this life-changing program,” said Felicia Johnson, Commissioner of the SCVRD.

Learn more about the U.S. Department of Education’s Rehabilitation Services Administration and the Pathways to Partnerships innovative model demonstration project by clicking here.