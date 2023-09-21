SiShield Technologies Announces Rebrand and Website Refresh

Peace of mind protection for you and your customers

SiShield Technologies rebrands, highlighting its commitment to Sustainable Chemistry

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, SiShield Technologies, a leader in antimicrobial solutions, is thrilled to unveil its refreshed brand identity and website (www.sishield.com), underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to Sustainable Chemistry and its mission to create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. This rebranding initiative mirrors SiShield's evolution and its dedication to providing non-toxic and powerful antimicrobial solutions that cater to the customized needs of a range of industries, including textiles, healthcare, building materials, and chemical partnerships.

Since its inception, SiShield Technologies has been at the forefront of developing revolutionary antimicrobial systems that are safe, effective, and durable. SiShield’s formulations and products are integrated during the manufacturing process and are based on a silane compound (Si- QAC) created by SiShield’s founder, Jacques Elfersy. Elfersy discovered he could modify almost any surface on a molecular level, creating an invisible coating that offers unmatched protection against harmful microbes, including bacteria, viruses, mold, and mildew.

A trusted innovator with unmatched sector expertise, SiShield has advanced the antimicrobial industry, developing a range of easily integrated solutions, products, and compounds applicable to almost every surface and substrate. SiShield’s patented and EPA-registered technology is the basis for the company’s two brands: SiShield antimicrobial solutions, providing protection against harmful microorganisms, and Miracle Fresh, providing long-lasting freshness and odor reduction.

"Our rebranding is not just a change in aesthetics; it's a reaffirmation of our core values and our promise to our partners and customers. We are dedicated to the principles of Sustainable Chemistry, and our solutions are not only effective but also safe for both people and the planet," said Greg Montello, Chief Technology Officer. “At SiShield, we are constantly working to formulate new applications and uses that will further protect public health.”

SiShield’s revamped brand identity will be showcased across various platforms and events, highlighting SiShield's commitment to its partners and customers. The company's new website provides a comprehensive overview of its innovative formulations and chemistry, reflecting the myriad benefits it offers to businesses across the globe.

About SiShield Technologies:

SiShield Technologies is the industry-leading chemical technology company providing

effective, durable, and safe antimicrobial solutions. SiShield specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of science-based products that create an invisible, protective barrier. SiShield’s patented and EPA-registered formulations, integrated during the manufacturing process, have advanced the antimicrobial space, creating powerful, environmentally friendly products under its SiShield and Miracle Fresh ingredient brands.

SiShield partners with distributors and manufacturers across industries—including chemical

additives, building material manufacturers, textiles, healthcare, and consumer goods—to develop customized solutions for our customers’ unique applications and needs. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the company sources its materials in the United States, develops formulations in-house, and operates globally. For more information, please go to www.sishield.com.