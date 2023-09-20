NeuroPace to Participate in 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced participation in a fireside chat discussion at the upcoming 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. ET in New York, New York.



A live webcast of the Cantor Fitzgerald discussion can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at investors.neuropace.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation for approximately 90 days.

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

