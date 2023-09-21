Join LIMS Wizards at Future Labs Live and the Gulf Coast Conference 2023

LIMS Wizards is a global scientific software solutions provider. LabTwin is the leading smart lab assistant. A simple and fast way to request analyses and view results.

See how industry-focused offerings convert your lab to an electronic workspace

NEWARK, DE, USA, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LIMS Wizards, a global scientific software solutions provider, is attending two trade shows in October. Future Labs Live and the Gulf Coast Conference will showcase two innovative products that help laboratories in all industries improve efficiencies with mobile and hands-free data capture and access technologies.

Future Labs Live will occur October 4 and 5 in Philadelphia, PA. Stop by booth 417 on the show floor during exhibition hours to speak with the data and informatics team members about how your life science lab can leverage the future-forward software solutions, SampleVision™ and LabTwin.

The Gulf Coast Conference takes place October 10 and 11 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston, Texas. LIMS Wizards will be demonstrating SampleVision and LabTwin at booth 119. Nymisha Medicharla, Account Executive, will make a 30-minute presentation on October 11 at 8:55 a.m., titled Convert Your Lab Bench into an Electronic Workspace.

Be sure to stop by at the show that best meets your needs for a conversation about how LIMS Wizards can help you digitize your lab. If you can’t be there in person, check out the LIMS Wizards website for informative content including videos, webinars, and blogs.

About LIMS Wizards, LLC

LIMS Wizards, LLC is a global scientific software solutions provider developing intuitive software products to fulfill unmet needs at the interface of the lab and the rest of the organization. Our products are complementary to laboratory information management systems (LIMS) to encourage organizational digital transformation and improve scientific data integrity, visualization, and analytics. These solutions are designed for a simple implementation so those who use scientific data can be guided to wise business decisions. For more information about LIMS Wizards, visit www.limswizards.com.