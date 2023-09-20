Radix Secures USD $11.5M Contract with Petrobras for FPSOs

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian oil and gas giant Petrobras has awarded Radix, a global engineering and technology company, a new contract to develop projects for Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSOs). The agreement will last 31 months, with services estimated at $11.5M USD (R$57 million). The contract includes developing multidisciplinary engineering projects using digital automation tools for the state-owned company's new assets.



"We are very excited about this major new contract with Petrobras, underlining our industrial expertise in this segment. Petrobras is a global reference client in the oil and gas market, where Radix continues to have a strong presence," said Augusto Castro, Radix's General Manager for Capital Projects.

Founded in 2010, Radix Engineering and Software is a privately held global technology company that provides consulting, engineering, operations technology, and digital solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to enable our worldwide customers to thrive in their digital journey. Radix provides technology-based solutions to industrial and non-industrial customers worldwide. Radix's North American headquarters is located in Houston, TX, with offices also in Atlanta, GA. The global HQ is in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. With a strong focus on results, people, and long-term relationships, Radix has developed projects in more than 20 countries worldwide.

