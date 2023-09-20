CORRECTION: Aledade Saved Medicare More Than $572 Million In 2022

Primary care practices working with Aledade helped their patients achieve better health outcomes through more preventive and proactive care, saving taxpayers more than half a billion dollars

Bethesda, MD, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORRECTION - The previous version of this release provided shared savings numbers for Georgia, Mississippi and the Aledade Arkansas, Michigan, Utah ACO and characterized those amounts as "payments to practices" when those amounts were the amount of shared savings "paid to the ACO." This version updates the shared savings number for those ACOs with the correct amount paid directly to primary care practices and health centers.

Bethesda, Md. — September 20, 2023 — Today, Aledade, the nation’s largest network of independent primary care, announced that, in 2022, practices and health centers in Aledade’s network brought health care spending $572 million below Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) spending targets, returned $177 million to the taxpayer, and are projected to have earned more than $204 million in shared savings payments for their work in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), all while improving the quality of care.

In addition to being the largest network of independent primary care in the country, Aledade also had the most successful accountable care organizations (ACO) in the country. When it came to the top 10 ACOs in the Medicare Shared Saving Program (MSSP) by savings rate, Aledade represented 50 percent of the ACOs and 73 percent of the patients - a significant proportion given that Aledade only represented 7 percent of all patients in MSSP in 2022.

Aledade’s work with primary care practices across the country will bring shared savings checks to 98 percent of its practices, including 99 percent of community health centers, for their work in 2022. Practices in Aledade ACOs earned $294 per Medicare beneficiary - roughly double the average hospital-led ACO savings of $140 per Medicare beneficiary across the MSSP program. That means the average-sized primary care practice working with Aledade earned $218,219 in shared savings payments for providing more proactive, preventive primary care in 2022. The United States stands apart in its underinvestment in primary care, and many practices run on small margins with little in reserve. Shared savings generated through value-based care provide valuable revenue that can be reinvested in care delivery, and Aledade’s 2022 results prove yet again that the company continues to deliver on its commitment to tens of thousands of primary care professionals and the millions of patients they serve.

“The landscape of value-based care continues to evolve, but one thing has remained constant: physician-led value-based care is good for patients, practices and the communities they serve,” said Farzad Mostashari, MD, CEO and co-founder of Aledade. “The longer primary care professionals stay in value-based care, and work with Aledade, the healthier their patients can be and the more resources they earn to put right back into serving their community.”

Aledade’s practice savings were the direct result of clinicians providing more proactive and preventive primary care leading to fewer costly and invasive care interventions. In 2022 alone, practices working with Aledade delivered 38 percent more annual wellness visits (AWVs) than the average practice, resulting in more than 508,000 wellness visits between seniors and their primary care practices. This increased preventive care helped patients stay healthy and out of the hospital. In Aledade’s network, practices avoided more than 46,000 hospitalizations and more than 81,000 visits to the emergency room. These results demonstrate the consistent, proven success of Aledade’s model.

Aledade’s model is creating a better experience for patients while lowering costs across the entire system. Results from CMS for MSSP performance in 2022 show that Aledade ACOs comprised 3 of the top 7 ACOs in the country for delivering timely care appointments and information including its Virginia Appalachia MSSP Enhanced ACO (ranked 2nd), its Kentucky MSSP Enhanced ACO (ranked 4th) and its Louisiana MSSP 2022 ACO (ranked 7th).

Other regional examples include:

Georgia practices working with Aledade performed above the national average in depression follow-up, blood pressure control, falls screening, colorectal cancer screening and Statin Therapy, leading to more than $9 million in shared savings directly to practices.

Mississippi practices working with Aledade led the nation in providing Annual Wellness Visits to their patients and earned shared savings payments of more than $13 million.

The Aledade Arkansas, Michigan, Utah MSSP Enhanced ACO provided care to the most patients of any ACO in the top 10 of MSSP ACOs, bringing more than $16 million in shared savings to community primary care practices.

In addition to the Medicare Shared Savings Program, Aledade provides support to practices for patients in Medicare Advantage, Commercial, and Medicaid patient populations-with recent announcements of significant success in payer partnerships with national and regional leaders such as Florida Blue , Humana , CareFirst , Cigna and more.

About Aledade

Aledade, a public benefit corporation , is the largest network of independent primary care in the country, helping independent practices, health centers and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, health care policy expertise, strong payer relationships and integrated care solutions delivered through Aledade Care Solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 1,500 practices in 46 states and the District of Columbia, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 150 value-based contracts representing more than two million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter , Facebook or LinkedIn .

