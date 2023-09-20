William Myers Convicted of Attempted Sexual Assault

September 19, 2023

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Tuesday, an Anchorage jury convicted William Myers of one count of attempted sexual assault in the second degree. They found him not guilty of sexual assault in the second degree.

The trial for this case started on Sept. 11, 2023. The jury deliberated for roughly three hours before reaching their verdict.

Myers attempted to sexually assault a woman in the early morning hours of March 25, 2021, in a Lakefront Hotel guest room. The victim, D.E., woke up to Myers on top of her thrusting. She immediately reported the incident to hotel security, who then called the police. In a statement to police, Myers admitted to some sexual contact but expressed doubt that he actually sexually penetrated D.E. Myers also claimed, contrary to D.E.â€™s statement, that she initiated some amount of sexual contact, but stated to police, â€œI can see the sexual assault after she laid downâ€¦At first there was consent, then there was no consent.â€

Myerâ€™s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2024, at 2:30 pm in front of Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson. Myers faces a sentencing range of 2-12 years for attempted sexual assault in the second degree.

