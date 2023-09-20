Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,552 in the last 365 days.

FW: UPDATE Road Closure 91 NB MM 47

I-91 northbound in the area of mile-marker 47 is now fully open with both lanes. Thank you.

-----Original Message-----
From: Boston, Daniel via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 1:03 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: UPDATE Road Closure 91 NB MM 47

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

I-91 NB is open with one lane in the area of mile-marker 47 due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

You just read:

FW: UPDATE Road Closure 91 NB MM 47

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more