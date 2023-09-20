FW: UPDATE Road Closure 91 NB MM 47

I-91 northbound in the area of mile-marker 47 is now fully open with both lanes. Thank you.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

I-91 NB is open with one lane in the area of mile-marker 47 due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.