Dog Man Game Unleashed by University Games
University Games' new Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea Game debuts at the New York Toy Fair (Sept. 30 - Oct. 3)
Dog Man Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea is the number one selling children’s book of 2023, and University Games is excited to bring this property to life in a new board game.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fetch a copy of the newest Dog Man game from University Games at The New York Toy Fair 2023 (Booth #1665).
— Craig Hendrickson, SVP of Product Development for University Games
Dog Man Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea Game (MSRP $24.99 for 2-4 players, ages 6+) takes the same title of the 11th book in Dav Pilkey’s #1 worldwide bestselling graphic novel series. The game follows Dog Man and the Supa Buddies in a board game version that has players helping the crew in an all-new adventure to save the world.
The Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea Game joins other games in the University Games’ Dog Man collection that include Dog Man Flip-O-Rama Game, Dog Man Attack of the Fleas Game, and Dog Man Hot Dog Card Game.
University Games also holds the Dog Man puzzle license to offer six different 100-piece Dog Man and Supa Buddies puzzles.
Dog Man is the part dog, part man and all hero character starring in Dav Pilkey’s books, which have now sold more than 60 million copies worldwide.
Craig Hendrickson, SVP Product Development at University Games, said, “We’re proud to present our latest Dog Man game at Toy Fair. Dog Man Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea is the number one selling children’s book of 2023, and we’re excited to bring this property to life in a new board game.”
About University Games: University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and Bepuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit www.universitygames.com and interact with us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.
Greg Walsh
University Games
+1 2032926280
greg@walshpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok