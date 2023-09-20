FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

19 September 2023

It’s National Voter Registration Day! Secretary of State Encourages New Mexicans to Get #VoteReady

SANTA FE – Today is National Voter Registration Day and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is encouraging New Mexicans to participate in the nonpartisan civic holiday by registering to vote, updating their voter registration, or spreading the word to friends and family about the importance of voting. Anyone who has recently moved, changed their name, or become a citizen are especially encouraged to check their voter registration status at NMVOTE.org.

“National Voter Registration Day serves as a nonpartisan celebration of our fundamental right to vote and the empowerment it brings to our democracy,” said New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “I urge my fellow New Mexicans to engage in conversations with their loved ones today about voter registration and the significance of active participation in the electoral process. Don’t forget, you can conveniently register to vote or verify your registration status by visiting NMVOTE.org.”

Media is encouraged to contact county clerk offices in their communities for information about potential voter registration events happening today and throughout the month. Contact information for all New Mexico county clerks can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

The hashtag #VoteReady will be used on social media by election officials and National Voter Registration Day partners to acknowledge today’s celebration and the efforts happening around the country. A resolution in support of National Voter Registration Day from the National Association of Secretaries of State can be accessed here.

New Mexicans can register to vote online or check their voter registration status at the Secretary of State’s NMVOTE.org voter information portal. The Secretary of State’s website also provides a comprehensive voter registration FAQ page as a resource for voters. Voters can now also use same-day voter registration and should contact their county clerk for hours of operation and locations. A same-day voter registration FAQ page is available on our website.

