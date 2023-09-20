CIO Leadership: Leveraging AI to Reimagine the Business and the Future of Customer Experience Will Power the Dialogue at the 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 26

Coming Soon: the 2023 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce its 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 26 at Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford, CT.







Key topics to be explored at the summit include the CIO as the CEO of technology in preparing the organization for what’s coming next.

“There’s never been a better time to be a CIO or a business technology executive,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “AI and Generative AI are creating amazing opportunities for business technology leaders to reinvent the business and deliver new waves of business value.

World-class speakers at the 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Dr. Helen Adesuwa Uzamere , CIO, Project Renewal

, CIO, Project Renewal Julia Anderson , Chief Technology & Information Officer, Campbell Soup Company

, Chief Technology & Information Officer, Campbell Soup Company Snehal Antani , Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai

, Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai Robert Blythe , VP, Information Security & Technology Risk Management, WWE

, VP, Information Security & Technology Risk Management, WWE Andrew Cotter , EVP & CIO, Somerset Capital Group, Ltd.

, EVP & CIO, Somerset Capital Group, Ltd. Fred Danback , VP, CIO and CISO, Healthcare Risk Advisors

, VP, CIO and CISO, Healthcare Risk Advisors Richard M. Entrup , Sr. Advisor, Enterprise Innovation, KPMG

, Sr. Advisor, Enterprise Innovation, KPMG Dave Harris , CIO, Shake Shack

, CIO, Shake Shack Fred Harris , Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

, Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Rita J. King , EVP, Business Development, Science House

, EVP, Business Development, Science House Matthew Lagana , Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA

, Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA Vinny Licht , CIO Advisor and Board Member

, CIO Advisor and Board Member Danielle Maurici-Arnone , Global Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Combe International

, Global Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Combe International Tom McCurley , CIO, The Chefs’ Warehouse

, CIO, The Chefs’ Warehouse Dara Meath , SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop

, SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop Bridget Mendoza , CIO, Whitney Museum of American Art

, CIO, Whitney Museum of American Art Jim Panos , CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.

, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc. Mark Polansky , Executive-in-Residence, HMG Strategy; Founder and CEO, Outlook Solutions

, Executive-in-Residence, HMG Strategy; Founder and CEO, Outlook Solutions Anna Ransley , Chief Digital Information Officer, Quaker Houghton

, Chief Digital Information Officer, Quaker Houghton Ed Soo Hoo , Data Center Evangelist, Lenovo

, Data Center Evangelist, Lenovo Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign

, CEO, PeopleReign Ken Zimmerman, Co-Chair, Member Recruitment and Member Services, SIM Fairfield-Westchester



Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Robert Blythe , VP Information Security & Technology Risk Management, World Wrestling Entertainment

, VP Information Security & Technology Risk Management, World Wrestling Entertainment Matt Lagana, Managing Director, MBIA

Managing Director, MBIA Vinny Licht , CIO Advisor and Board Member, President Fairfield/Westchester SIM

, CIO Advisor and Board Member, President Fairfield/Westchester SIM Tom McCurley , CIO, The Chefs' Warehouse

, CIO, The Chefs' Warehouse Jim Panos, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.



Valued Partners for the 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Avalor, Benchmark IT, BetterCloud, Box, Cognizant, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Horizon3.ai, LastPass, Legit Security, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, PeopleReign, Ping Identity, Pure Storage, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Fairfield-Westchester, Tanium, Tonkean, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 26 at The Mayflower Hotel. Key topics to be explored at the summit will include the role of the CIO as the CEO of Technology to help anticipate the trends expected to impact the business and to help the C-suite to prepare for these.

Top-tier CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Matt Aiello , Partner, Heidrick & Struggles

, Partner, Heidrick & Struggles Edward Amoroso , Founder & CEO, TAG InfoSphere

, Founder & CEO, TAG InfoSphere Judith Apshago , VP, Chief Digital Officer, Amtrak

, VP, Chief Digital Officer, Amtrak Don Benack , Senior Cybersecurity Advisor to the Integrated Operations Division, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

, Senior Cybersecurity Advisor to the Integrated Operations Division, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Dr. David Bray , Distinguished Fellow, The Stimson Center

, Distinguished Fellow, The Stimson Center Gary Brown , Chief Privacy Officer, Westinghouse Electric Company

, Chief Privacy Officer, Westinghouse Electric Company Michael Cannon , Former CTO, Stafford County, VA

, Former CTO, Stafford County, VA Lee Caswell , SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix

, SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix Matt Conner , CISO, Westinghouse Electric Company

, CISO, Westinghouse Electric Company Ann Dunkin , CIO, U.S. Department of Energy

, CIO, U.S. Department of Energy Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Wanda Jones-Heath , Principal Cyber Advisor, United States Air Force

, Principal Cyber Advisor, United States Air Force Lauren Heyndrickx, VP, Chief Security Officer, Chief Privacy Officer, Ralph Lauren

VP, Chief Security Officer, Chief Privacy Officer, Ralph Lauren Brian Kenyon , Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Island

, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Island Stuart Kippelman , CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation

, CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation Joel Klein , SVP, CIO, University of Maryland Medical System

, SVP, CIO, University of Maryland Medical System Kevin McCarty , CISO, Cigna

, CISO, Cigna Wayne McGurk , CIO and SVP, IT, NRECA; Chapter President, SIM Capital Area

, CIO and SVP, IT, NRECA; Chapter President, SIM Capital Area Andre Mendes , CIO, U.S. Department of Commerce

, CIO, U.S. Department of Commerce Shamla Naidoo , Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Member, QBE, SAC and Reference Point

, Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Member, QBE, SAC and Reference Point Murali Nemani , CMO, Aisera

, CMO, Aisera Tunde Oni-Daniel , Head of Technology Operations and Engineering, OneMain Financial

, Head of Technology Operations and Engineering, OneMain Financial Mike Phelan , SVP of Solution Sales, Nutanix

, SVP of Solution Sales, Nutanix Pavan Pidugu , Chief Technology Officer, FMCSA, Department of Transportation

, Chief Technology Officer, FMCSA, Department of Transportation Madhu Reddy , EVP & CIO, Republic Bank of Chicago

, EVP & CIO, Republic Bank of Chicago Lisa Roger , CIO, Dewberry

, CIO, Dewberry Hanan Szwarcbord , VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology

, VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology Melissa Vice , Director of the Vulnerability Disclosure Program at the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center

, Director of the Vulnerability Disclosure Program at the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center Myles Weber , CIO, Appian

, CIO, Appian Jesse Whaley , VP & CISO, Amtrak

, VP & CISO, Amtrak Swathi Young, Chief Technology Officer, SustainChain



Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Ed Amoroso , Founder & CEO, TAG InfoSphere

, Founder & CEO, TAG InfoSphere Judith Apshago , VP, Chief Digital Officer, Amtrak

, VP, Chief Digital Officer, Amtrak Stuart Kippelman, CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation

CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation Andre Mendes, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Commerce

Valued Partners for the 2023 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Aisera, Barco, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Island, Lakeside, LastPass, Legit Security, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Capital Area, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

Next week, HMG Strategy be hosting its 2023 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 28 at the Union League of Philadelphia.

Hot topics to be explored at the summit will include different ways that the role of business technology leaders has evolved to drive increased business value for the company.

World-class CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Snehal Antani , Co-Founder and CEO, Horizon3.ai

, Co-Founder and CEO, Horizon3.ai Lawrence Bilker , CIO, Lift Solutions Holdings LLC

, CIO, Lift Solutions Holdings LLC Tracey Brand-Sanders , VP & CISO, UGI Corporation

, VP & CISO, UGI Corporation Ted Bredikin , CIO, UnitedHealthcare Insurance Solutions

, CIO, UnitedHealthcare Insurance Solutions Gavin Cutler , Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Apptio

, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Apptio Hugo Fueglein , Managing Director, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Diversified Search Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Eric Helmer , SVP & CTO, Rimini Street

, SVP & CTO, Rimini Street Kevin Kilgore , Business Information Security Officer, Ascensus

, Business Information Security Officer, Ascensus Kelly Kleinfelder , Former CIO

, Former CIO Scott Knote , Senior Solution Advisor, S/4HANA Center of Excellence, SAP

, Senior Solution Advisor, S/4HANA Center of Excellence, SAP Dara Meath , SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop

, SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop Rajeev Nair , CIO, J. Knipper & Co.

, CIO, J. Knipper & Co. Adam Noble , Operating Partner – Information Technology/CIO/CTO, Littlejohn & Company

, Operating Partner – Information Technology/CIO/CTO, Littlejohn & Company Joseph Puglisi , Chairman & Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC

, Chairman & Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC Anna Ransley , Chief Digital Information Officer, Quaker Houghton

, Chief Digital Information Officer, Quaker Houghton Mandar Rege , Managing Director, Operational Risk Management – Technology and Cybersecurity, Citigroup

, Managing Director, Operational Risk Management – Technology and Cybersecurity, Citigroup Donna Ross , EVP & CISO, Radian

, EVP & CISO, Radian Raju Sankuratri , CIO - Global Supply Chain & Group Purchasing Organizations, Aramark

, CIO - Global Supply Chain & Group Purchasing Organizations, Aramark Andrew Santacroce , VP & Deputy CIO, TMNA Services, LLC

, VP & Deputy CIO, TMNA Services, LLC Helene Stein , SVP & CIO, Brixmor Property Group

, SVP & CIO, Brixmor Property Group Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign

, CEO, PeopleReign Nik Umrani , Global CIO, NSM Insurance Group

, Global CIO, NSM Insurance Group Umesh Yerram , Global CISO, Cboe Global Markets

, Global CISO, Cboe Global Markets Angela Yochem, Former EVP Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Lawrence Bilker , CIO, Lift Solutions Holdings LLC

, CIO, Lift Solutions Holdings LLC Rocco Grillo , MD - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, MD - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Dara Meath , SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop

, SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop Raju Sankuratri, CIO – Global Supply Chain & Group Purchasing Organizations, Aramark

Valued Partners for the 2023 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Apptio, BetterCloud, Bluewave Technology Group, Box, CrowdStrike, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Horizon3.ai, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Oasis, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Pure Storage, Rapid, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, Savvy, SIM Philadelphia, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d015505-cfac-4447-bed7-f575572bf7ad