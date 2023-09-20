Fertiliser imports reach two-year high in August

VIETNAM, September 20 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's fertiliser import volume reached the highest in more than two years in August, according to the General Department of Customs, while prices fell over the previous year.

In August, Việt Nam imported more than 472,283 tonnes of fertiliser worth US$159 million, up 54 per cent over July in volume and 85 per cent in value. This was the highest import volume since July 2021.

The fertiliser prices reached $338 a tonne last month, up 19 per cent on-month, but down 26 per cent year-on-year.

Ending August, fertiliser imports rose 13 per cent to 2.5 million tonnes, but the import value fell 19 per cent year-on-year to $833 million.

During the period, the average price of imported fertiliser was estimated at $347 per tonne, a 25 per cent decrease from last year.

China is the country's biggest fertiliser provider so far this year, accounting for roughly half of all imported fertiliser with more than 1.2 million tonnes, valued at $375 million, up 15 per cent on-year in volume and 14 per cent in value.

It was followed by Japan, with more than 225,000 tonnes of imported fertiliser and worth $21 million. — VNS