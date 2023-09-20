Kraft Heinz Recalling American Cheese Slices

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Kraft Heinz is recalling approximately 83,800 cases of individually wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices. The recall comes after an issue was identified with wrapping machines, making it possible that a thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper is removed. If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could become a gagging or choking hazard.

The company is recalling:

- 16 oz. Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with an individual package UPC of 0 2100061526 1 and a "Best When Used By" date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24. Individual packages in this recall will contain an S and 72 in the Manufacturing code.

- 3 lb. multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a carton UPC of 0 2100060491 3 and a "Best When Used By" of 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024.

The issue was discovered after Kraft received several consumer complaints about finding the plastic stuck to a slice, including six complaints of consumers saying they choked or gagged in connection with the issue.

Kraft Heinz has fixed the machine that wrapped the affected slices and all other processing machines have been thoroughly inspected.

Consumers who purchased these items should not consume them and can return them to the store where they were purchased for an exchange or refund. Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.