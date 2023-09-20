Santa Clara, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Interview Kickstart (IK), a company in Santa Clara, CA, helps students get accepted for jobs at FAANG companies. An alumnus noted in his online review that the cost, both in terms of the money and his efforts, had brought him significant returns. He noted the high level of camaraderie in his study group and explained how the various perspectives were helpful in his interview preparation for Facebook. He wrote: “Interview Kickstart was great because its structure helped me understand each problem in my interview. The instructors were very helpful in finding my weaknesses and this was very helpful in my interviews.” For more information visit https://careerkarma.com/schools/interview-kickstart/.

There are a number of reasons why people may want to choose the IK course, aside from the company’s reputation of being the gold standard for technical interview preparation. First is the hiring manager perspective that the coaches undertake. This is natural since the interviewers are actual practitioners who understand the hiring threshold. Almost all of them are technical leads at FAANG and Tier-1 technical companies.

Second, the IK curriculum is the only one that is based on their distinctive “power patterns.” This is because the company realizes that the hiring bar is now so high, merely solving problems isn’t enough to make the cut. There are thousands of potential questions that might be asked in the interview and there is a high chance of getting an unexpected question. The use of patterns can offer a solution because it’s a foundational factor in successful problem solving.

Third is IK’s proven track record of successfully helping students. IK is a pioneer in the idea of providing a structured interview preparation program. The school has already worked with more than 15,000 candidates, most of whom are experienced working engineers. With the total value of the offers amounting to more than $113 million in 2021 alone, the company has tons of information that it can make use of when negotiating with companies once its students have completed the course.

Fourth, the company wants to emphasize that the IK course is a system for success. With the realization that each student is unique and no two candidates are the same, there is a focus on providing personalized feedback loops. Each student experiences several personalized feedback loops each week while participating in the program. Feedback loops from hiring managers and real-life interviewers are essential for success but in the actual company interview, the candidate typically does not receive any feedback and is unable to know why they failed. The feedback loops IK provides include individual technical coaches, classes, LinkedIn profile feedback, resume feedback, mock interviews, and regular timed tests.

As previously announced, there is the IK network. Being a pioneer in technical interview preparation, the school has the biggest network of candidates across all top companies in various cities in North America. They leverage this network as much as possible to help their students in connecting with alumni to get information about companies, connecting with companies to schedule interviews, connecting with alumni to help students regarding their domain, and more.

Started in 2014, Interview Kickstart is a new kind of school that offers courses focused on preparing students for the technical interviews they need to pass to successfully obtain a technology job or position, or to transition to new domains or higher positions. Course instructors guide the students on what they need to do before going to the interview. They have already helped over 15,000 tech professionals successfully as a result of their proven method for helping the students grasp the core fundamentals of their profession. Assessing how much an applicant knows about core fundamentals is often the gauge for whether the candidate is capable of handling the job. IK can also coach engineers on how to present their resumes and how to make their LinkedIn profiles interesting. It is usual for graduates of the IK course to receive job offers from FAANG and Tier-1 technology companies, boosting their salaries by approximately 66.5%.





To learn more read the review at https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-courses/interview-kickstart-review/ or contact them by email at start@interviewkickstart.com.

