Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,936 in the last 365 days.

CGMD Miner Redefines Cloud Mining in the Simplest Way

CGMD Miner Takes the Lead: Making Crypto Cloud Mining Simple and Seamless

London, United Kingdom, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGMD Miner is a leading cryptocurrency cloud mining platform that makes it easy for anyone to earn passive crypto income without technical expertise or expensive hardware.

The company contributes a large amount of computing power to global cloud mining. Users can purchase flexible mining contracts through the platform to mine popular cryptocurrencies.

“We created CGMD Miner to open cryptocurrency mining to the masses,” said Mr. Sergey Balakin -Chief Engineer. “Now anyone can start mining from their laptop without any complexity.” "

New users will receive a $10 account credit to get started. The platform comes with strong security and 24/7 customer support.

CGMD Miner offers daily payout mining contracts. Users can withdraw their earnings or reinvest them without paying any service fees. The platform currently supports mining of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and four other cryptocurrencies.

“We are proud to make cryptocurrency mining easy, safe and accessible to everyone,” said Mr. Sergey Balakin -Chief Engineer

To start mining immediately, register for a free account at CGDMMiner.com.

About CGMD Miner

CGMD Miner simplifies cryptocurrency cloud mining. The platform was founded to make passive cryptocurrency mining easy and hassle-free for everyone.

Media Contact

Contact name: Jordana Leonidas

Contact email: info@cgmdminer.com

Country: London, United Kingdom

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.


You just read:

CGMD Miner Redefines Cloud Mining in the Simplest Way

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more