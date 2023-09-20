Microsoft Dynamics 365 User Onboarding, Software Productivity Transformed by ClickLearn Digital Adoption Platform (DAP)
Creating remote training for users of Microsoft Dynamics (AX, NAV, BC, F&O) is becoming easier than ever for companies employing digital adoption platforms.
There is simply too much training to be carried out and that negatively impacts productivity in enterprises.”COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ClickLearn, a leading provider of innovative digital adoption and training solutions for the Microsoft 365 space, reaffirms its commitment to revolutionizing remote user onboarding and training to increase software productivity with its powerful Digital Adoption Platform (DAP).
Amid a sharp increase in the number of digital adoption projects organizations have running, ClickLearn's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) is leading in the industry by simplifying user onboarding and enhancing software proficiency. The software solution allows companies to maintain process documents in a fraction of the time with unique automated update technology. Armed with this technology, organizations can meet the challenges due to the constant update cycle, maximizing the potential of software investments.
Key Features of ClickLearn's Digital Adoption Platform:
Effortless Onboarding: The DAP provides step-by-step guidance to help users quickly adapt to software applications, resulting in reduced training time and increased user confidence.
Interactive Learning: Users benefit from interactive walkthroughs and simulations within the software environment, accelerating their proficiency and boosting productivity.
Data-Driven Insights: Organizations gain valuable insights into user behavior and software adoption rates, enabling them to fine-tune their user enablement strategies.
Tailored Training Content: ClickLearn's DAP allows organizations to create customized training content that aligns with their software applications, ensuring relevance to users' roles and responsibilities.
Multi-Platform Compatibility: The platform seamlessly integrates with Microsoft D365 (CE, NAV, F&O, BC), IFS, SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Acumatica and a wide range of additional software applications, making it adaptable for organizations with diverse technology stacks.
ClickLearn's Digital Adoption Platform has consistently garnered recognition for its transformative impact on user onboarding and software productivity.
Joachim Schiermacher, CEO of ClickLearn, commented, "For quite a few years we have seen in surge in the number of digital adoption projects running in enterprises. As these numbers continue to grow, the traditional training methodologies (classroom training, online- and mixed-mode training) become ineffective. There is simply too much training to be carried out and that negatively impacts productivity in enterprises."
About ClickLearn:
ClickLearn is a leading provider of innovative digital adoption and remote training solutions dedicated to helping organizations maximize the value of their software investments. With a strong focus on digital adoption and user enablement, ClickLearn's solution simplifies user onboarding, reduces software learning curves, and enhances software productivity.
