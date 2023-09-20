Fazoli’s Opens Second Little Rock Location

Hot and Fresh Breadsticks Now Cooking on the West Side

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faz o li’ s , America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian chain, has opened its second location in Little Rock. Located at 11410 W. Markham St., the location is now serving up its beloved hot and buttery breadsticks and signature Italian dishes including pasta, subs, salads and pizzas.

“We have loved serving the Little Rock community and look forward to making our fast and fresh Italian offerings more convenient to the west side of town,” said Doug Bostick, President at Fazoli’s. “Our second location in Little Rock is just the beginning of our commitment to growth in Arkansas, so stay tuned for more updates.”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

The Little Rock Fazoli’s is located at 11410 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72212. Drive-thru and dine-in are open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

For more information, visit Fazolis.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli's

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit www.Fazolis.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ali Lloyd, FAT Brands

alloyd@fatbrands.com

435-760-6168

# # #