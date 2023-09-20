FloQast Recognized as a Top Technology Company to Work For in the U.S.

Fortune Media and Great Place To Work name FloQast to 2023 Best Workplaces in Technology List, ranking fourth in the Small and Medium company category

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, was selected by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™ List. This is FloQast’s first time receiving this honor, coming in at fourth place in the Small and Medium company category. Earning a spot further solidifies FloQast’s reputation as one of the best technology companies to work for in the country.



The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on analysis of survey responses of over 162,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the tech industry.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fortune as one of the best workplaces in technology,” said Adey Tadesse-Heath, Vice President of Human Resources at FloQast. “We believe that our commitment to investing in our employees and creating a culture of excellence is what sets us apart. This wouldn’t be possible without our employees, and we are excited to continue building a great place to work."

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Technology,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies know that it isn’t the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation, and customer experience.”

“Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Technology,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in technology is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what’s needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance.”

Over the past year, FloQast has received several notable accolades and achieved a number of major milestones. In August, FloQast made its debut on the Inc. 5000 list . This year, FloQast also ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023 and was named a Great Place to Work ™ in both the US and UK. In January, FloQast was named to Built In’s Best Place to Work List . The company was recently named a ‘Best Place to Work’ by the Los Angeles Business Journal for the seventh straight year. The award also comes alongside continued momentum for FloQast, including the launch of an all-new brand strategy and expansion to Australia and New Zealand .

About FloQast

FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, delivers an Accounting Operations Platform that enables organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,300 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology List

Great Place To Work selected the Best Workplaces in Technology by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than over 162,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the technology industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey . Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received, representing the work experiences of 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com .