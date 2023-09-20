Fogo de Chão Continues Expansion in Virginia Adding First Location in Richmond

Leading Restaurant From Brazil Signs a New Lease at West Broad Village

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, announced today that it has signed a lease agreement to open its first location in Richmond. The new restaurant is slated to open by the end of the year at West Broad Village, a premier destination for entertainment and dining at 11221 W Broad Street. The bustling suburb of Glen Allen attracts many residents and visitors alike with its unique combination of urban conveniences, natural spaces and a relaxed pace making it an ideal location for Fogo’s newest Virginia location.



The announcement for a location in Richmond supports the brand’s continued 15% annual restaurant growth across the United States. 2023 has proven to be another strong year for Fogo with 22 new domestic and international leases signed and recent openings in key markets including Quito, Ecuador, Lynnwood, W.A., National Harbor, M.D., Woodland Hills, C.A., Paramus, N.J., and Providence, R.I., with more planned for later this year. Additionally, the announcement proceeds the company’s recently announced plans to enter Turkey and Bolivia and an opening in Ecuador as the brand continues to execute its strategic global growth plan.

"Following the success of the Reston location, we were eager to bring another location to Virginia. We are thrilled to open our first Richmond restaurant at West Broad Village and introduce the culinary art of churrasco to the local community," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "We look forward to welcoming guests in Richmond soon to give them culinary discoveries you can’t find at any other restaurant."

Designed in partnership with global architecture and design agency Harrison, the Richmond restaurant will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation with enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless and approachable setting that complements the local Richmond community. The restaurant will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open churrasco grill, offering guests a view of gaucho chefs butchering, hand carving, and grilling high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame. A white Carrera marble Market Table will be anchored at the front of the grill featuring seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti and more. In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy bar bites and craft cocktails. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

The restaurant located at West Broad Village, an open-air premier dining, retail, and entertainment destination with over 35 unique stores and restaurants, marks the third Fogo location in Virginia, joining a recently opened restaurant at Reston Town Center, and a location in Tysons near the Galleria. All new innovations and enhanced experiences will accompany Fogo’s everyday offerings, including Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brazilian Brunch, Bar Fogo, Group and Private Dining, To-Go and Butcher Shop options in addition to Full-Service catering which includes on-site cooking with portable churrasco grills, gaucho chefs and a curated dining experience.

For more information, visit https://fogo.com/.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

Fogo de Chão’s new location in Richmond is set to open by the end of the year at West Broad Village.

The Richmond restaurant will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open churrasco grill.



The Bar Fogo and dining room areas will feature multiple captivating social gathering spaces, carefully integrated to elevate the guest experience.

Fogo’s Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of Churrasco- butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame. Fogo.com





Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com



Guests will be able to enjoy Bar Fogo Features at the Richmond location in the dining room, patio and Bar Fogo areas which include $5 Brazilian Beers, $8 South American Wines and $10 Brazilian-Inspired cocktails. Fogo.com

Brazilian-inspired seafood options will be available à la carte including a Seafood Tower with jumbo shrimp, lobster, crab and more. Fogo.com





MEDIA CONTACT:

fogocorp@konnectagency.com

