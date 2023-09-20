Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,945 in the last 365 days.

XPO Named a 2024 FreightTech 100 Company by FreightWaves

GREENWICH, Conn. , Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, has been named to the 2024 FreightTech 100 list by FreightWaves, a global provider of supply chain market intelligence. The FreightTech 100 spotlights the most innovative companies in the freight technology sector.

“Since day one, technology has been part of XPO’s DNA and foundational to our growth strategy,” says Jay Silberkleit, chief information officer, XPO. “We’re proud to receive this recognition for our technology leadership, continuous commitment to innovation and the work we’re doing to optimize the entire shipping lifecycle for companies across North America.”

The FreightTech 100 list is produced by a panel of journalists, analysts and experts chosen by FreightWaves. The voting form included more than 250 companies with information condensed from nearly 900 nominations.

About XPO
XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 49,000 customers with 562 locations and 37,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on FacebookXLinkedInInstagram and YouTube.

Media Contact
Karina Frayter
+1 203-484-8303
karina.frayter@xpo.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

XPO Named a 2024 FreightTech 100 Company by FreightWaves

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more