XPO Named a 2024 FreightTech 100 Company by FreightWaves

GREENWICH, Conn. , Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, has been named to the 2024 FreightTech 100 list by FreightWaves, a global provider of supply chain market intelligence. The FreightTech 100 spotlights the most innovative companies in the freight technology sector.

“Since day one, technology has been part of XPO’s DNA and foundational to our growth strategy,” says Jay Silberkleit, chief information officer, XPO. “We’re proud to receive this recognition for our technology leadership, continuous commitment to innovation and the work we’re doing to optimize the entire shipping lifecycle for companies across North America.”

The FreightTech 100 list is produced by a panel of journalists, analysts and experts chosen by FreightWaves. The voting form included more than 250 companies with information condensed from nearly 900 nominations.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 49,000 customers with 562 locations and 37,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

Media Contact

Karina Frayter

+1 203-484-8303

karina.frayter@xpo.com