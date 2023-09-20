Wemade welcomes two new US game developers to join top global blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY

Leading South Korean game developer Wemade announced that two US.-based game developers, Ballies LLC and Studio 369 INC, have agreed to onboard their sports games to the WEMIX PLAY global blockchain gaming platform.

Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading South Korean game developer Wemade announced that two US.-based game developers, Ballies LLC and Studio 369 INC, have agreed to onboard their sports games to the WEMIX PLAY global blockchain gaming platform.

WEMIX PLAY to onboard Ballies, the innovative NFT project that combines sports, gaming & NFTs and immersive blockchain soccer management game, El Jefe Futbol

Trading of NFTs of both games, which utilize innovative features, will be supported on WEMIX PLAY Marketplace

Growing number of global partnerships and footprint is creating more diverse and engaging WEMIX PLAY game lineup

The Ballies game is an original strategy card game that combines basketball and fantasy elements into a new experience focused on Ballies Origins, a set of 9,999 players with unique skills and upgrade abilities. Players compete in tournaments during the regular season to earn tokens and can also lend avatars to other players to earn tokens based on their play. The first-ever wrapped gaming NFTs, each Ballies uses innovative wrapping technology that combines a base (art + metadata explaining traits and rarity) with LAYERs, skill token + additional upgrades (like Gear NFTs) used in the game. Owners will be able to unwrap and sell all collateral separately anytime or load additional layers with more skill tokens.

El Jefe Futbol is the latest soccer team management game from Studio 369 which specializes in Multiplayer, Live Operations and Community Management on PC & CONSOLE platforms. El Jefe Futbol offers players an immersive experience where they can join leagues, select their dream team, and train them to dominate on the field. Gamers can upgrade and showcase their owned player NFTs over time and the NFT collection will expand to include improvements and equipment over time, further enhancing gameplay.

The two new games are the latest additions to the growing range of sports games available on WEMIX PLAY that include baseball, fishing, soccer and now basketball. Game NFTs including Ballies Origins avatars and El Jefe Futbol dream team players will be traded on the WEMIX PLAY Marketplace.

“Our journey has always been about dreaming big and daring to achieve it. This collaboration with WEMIX is a monumental stride in that direction,” said Klemen Gradisar, CEO of Ballies LLC. “We’re thrilled to invite the WEMIX community to join us.”

“Working with WEMIX enables us to reach out to a bigger blockchain gaming audience,” said Matthew Cander, CEO of Studio 369 INC. “With cross-platform capabilities and technology expertise, we will keep our users satisfied through our laser focus on fun and rewarding gameplay.”

Wemade continues to collaborate with game developers worldwide to expand and diversify the range of games on WEMIX PLAY. Its portfolio of partners has grown this year to include developers from Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Lithuania, Singapore, Poland, the UAE and the United States. With more than 9 million cumulative users, WEMIX PLAY offers everything from card, puzzle, simulation and strategy games; to first-person shooters, battle royale, multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), and massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG); to casual, social networking (SNG) and sports games.

For more information:

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.



Kevin Foo Pr-at-wemix.com