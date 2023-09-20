Ceramic Tiles Market Projected Surge to US$ 195.31 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

According to future market insights, the future of the ceramic tiles market is promising, driven by innovation, sustainability, and increasing construction. Expect continued growth, global demand, and evolving design trends, making it a lucrative industry for years to come.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ceramic tiles market is predicted to register a 7.2% CAGR through 2033, according to Future Market Insights. The industry is predicted to expand from US$ 97.45 billion in 2023 to US$ 195.31 billion by 2033.



Ceramic tiles are generally used to construct several buildings, like offices, schools, and housings. The emerging trend of marble floors and the renovation of buildings replacing home décor items, paints, and metal slabs with ceramic tiles is anticipated to enlarge the ceramic tiles market size.

The industry is also underpinned by government initiatives to augment infrastructure growth. Other forces like foreign investment, surging per capital income, and swelling population further contribute to the demand for ceramic tiles in buildings.

Customers can opt for ceramic tiles from an extensive collection based on the desired color, shape, design, and size of these tiles. In addition, ceramic tiles are observing high adoption due to soaring urban population density and surging investment in commercial projects.

The commercial population looks for an extra modern touch to ceramic tiles that can be accomplished via frying, spray drying, and other methods since urban areas are witnessing surged urbanization and modernization,

Manufacturers are expanding their businesses by releasing new products and employing easy installation techniques to bank on the exploding commercial sector. For the high-traffic commercial sectors, merchants are launching extremely durable and affordably-priced ceramic flooring tiles.

Local and international manufacturers are capitalizing on the advancing technologies in the ceramic tiles industry that tout innovation throughout the board. Over the past few years, technological upgrades in sizes and decoration have changed the face of the ceramic tiles industry.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of the Ceramic Tiles Market

South Korea’s market for ceramic tiles is gaining ground owing to the increasing construction of buildings like offices, housings, and schools.

India is estimated to rise at a significant CAGR. The market expansion is attributed to government initiatives to boost infrastructural growth.

China is expected to witness significant CAGR escalation supported by the increasing foreign investment in the country.

Japan is expected to portray significant investment options for leading businesses. The surging construction of attractive buildings for shopping malls, airports, and offices is expected to drive the regional growth.

Australia emerges as a leading business option due to heightened investment in the country’s commercial projects.



“The European market for ceramic tiles is thriving, driven by increasing demand in residential and commercial sectors, particularly for infrastructure upgrades. Germany holds the largest market share, while the UK exhibits the fastest growth rate among European countries in the ceramic tile market.” Says Lead Analyst at FMI

Developments Setting the Trends in the Ceramic Tiles Market

In July 2023, WOW introduced the Moorish ceramic tile collection. The Casbah line comes in a spectrum of colors, influenced by the green shades of nature and blue tones of the Med Sea.

In June 2022, Qutone Ceramic introduced a new collection of tiles called ‘Fastrack’ and renovated its existing product portfolio at Spectrum’ 22 in New Delhi. Spectrum’ 22 witnessed an exclusive product launch and channel partners meet. The collection reveals exclusive designs in several finishes aimed for the modern-day interiors.

In September 2021, Kajaria Ceramics, a prominent manufacturer of ceramic and vitrified tiles, introduced a new collection of tiles in J&K. The new collection was presented in Taj Vivanta Srinagar and was unveiled by a new royal collection of tiles in J&K.

Taeyoung, a ceramic firm, planned to establish two Compacta sorting lines in January 2021, outfitted with the Miltigecko system and Falcon Millennium palletizer.

Sujeong Ceramics, a South Korean company, started providing free estimation services for goods like toilet bowls, tiles, faucets, sinks, etc.



