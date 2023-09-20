Amsterdam Tech Wins 2023 Zero Distance Award
Amsterdam Tech is delighted to announce its triumphant win in the prestigious Zero Distance Awards 2023, by the Business Ecosystem Alliance (BEA).AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amsterdam Tech is delighted to announce its triumphant win in the prestigious Zero Distance Awards 2023, by the Business Ecosystem Alliance (BEA). This recognition underscores the nation's position as a global innovation leader.
The Zero Distance Awards, established by the Business Ecosystem Alliance (BEA) in 2020, honour organizations that excel in breaking down the barriers between their employees, operations, and customers. Business Ecosystem Alliance (BEA) believes that ecosystems play a vital role in creating dynamic connections between organizations and their customer base. Each year, the Business Ecosystem Alliance (BEA) recognizes up to ten organisations for their outstanding efforts in achieving Zero Distance.
The concept of Zero Distance, originally introduced by the Haier Group, emphasizes the direct connection between businesses and their end-users or customers. This principle has become central to the management model of the Internet of Things (IoT) era, symbolizing the evolving landscape of modern business.
In a remarkable achievement highlighting the Netherlands' commitment to innovation, the Province of South Holland has also secured its place amongst the 6 winners this year. Its commitment to fostering an environment conducive to innovation and growth has played a vital role in bolstering the Netherlands' global innovation standing.
Amsterdam Tech, known for its commitment to innovation and education, has made significant strides in bridging the gap between skills and employment. Business Ecosystem Alliance (BEA)'s recognition of Amsterdam Tech as a winner reflects the institute's dedication to empowering individuals and organizations.
Amsterdam Tech extends its gratitude to the Business Ecosystem Alliance (BEA) and its dedicated team for their unwavering dedication to shaping a future where the gap between skills and employment is bridged. The institute remains steadfast in its mission to empower individuals and organizations through innovative education.
Ibrahim Isaac
Amsterdam Tech
email us here
+31 20 369 0734
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn