ESD Dubai and Kotler Impact United: Unleashing the World Marketing Summit and Empowering UAE’s Next Gen Marketers
ESD Dubai entrusted UAE partner for the world's largest marketing event, founded by Philip Kotler. 250,000 Tickets will be donated to UAE Students
I believe every organization needs a great Digital Marketing strategy to succeed nowadays”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESD Dubai and Kotler Impact proudly unveil a collaboration heralding a new age of marketing enlightenment - the World Marketing Summit, set to transform digital landscapes and inspire marketing aspirations globally.
ESD Dubai, a leading marketing and consulting firm, is proud to announce its appointment as the exclusive partner for the UAE by Kotler Impact, a global marketing thought leadership platform founded by Philip Kotler, the founding father of modern marketing.
The partnership will see ESD Dubai launch the world's largest marketing event online, featuring over 200 marketing leaders and prime ministers from around the globe. The event will be held online on 6-7 November 2023 and will be open to participants from all over the world.
** Highlights **
- ESD Dubai Joins Forces with Kotler Impact, stepping into a new realm of marketing enlightenment
- Prof. Christian Farioli and Ameed Awad to Share Insights alongside Global Luminaries
- 250,000 Free Tickets to Usher UAE Students into the Digital Marketing Odyssey
** Nurturing Future Marketing Leaders **
In the heart of the ever-vibrant Dubai, where the essence of innovation pulses through the city’s veins, ESD Dubai and Kotler Impact are pioneering a movement. A movement where learning transcends traditional confines, and every aspiring marketer finds their voice and vision.
The World Marketing Summit is more than an event - it's a global congregation of creative minds, thought leaders, and visionaries, including the acclaimed Prof. Christian Farioli and Ameed Awad.
** Empowering the Youth - A Special Initiative **
With an ethos rooted in inclusivity and empowerment, ESD Dubai and Kotler Impact are taking an unprecedented step. 250,000 free tickets are earmarked for UAE students, an initiative aimed at nurturing the nation’s next generation of marketing virtuosos. Every ticket is an invitation to a world where ideas blossom, and the future of marketing is not just learned but lived.
Prof. Christian Farioli, renowned digital marketing lecturer, CEO of ESD Dubai, and best-selling author, alongside Ameed Awad, the Middle East's premier trainer, will be orchestrating masterclasses that promise to invigorate the mind and soul. Their combined expertise, paired with the insights of over 200 marketing maestros and global leaders, positions the World Marketing Summit as an unmissable event.
** Features that Set the World Marketing Summit Apart **
- An unparalleled online platform providing global connectivity
- Intensive masterclasses helmed by the who's who of the marketing
- A congregation of over 200 global thought leaders, prime ministers and global influencers, sharing and shaping marketing narratives
“Every mind engaged, every idea shared at the Summit is a step towards a future where marketing is not just a profession but an art, a science, and a philosophy,” remarked Prof. Christian Farioli.
"This Summit is not just an event; it's a movement. A movement that heralds the next epoch of marketing, transcending borders and bringing together thinkers, leaders, and innovators from all over," Prof. Christian Farioli also expressed.
** A Fusion of Tradition and Modernity **
At the crossroads of time, where tradition meets innovation, the World Marketing Summit emerges as a beacon, guiding marketers worldwide. ESD Dubai's partnership with Kotler Impact embodies this fusion, providing a platform for marketing enthusiasts, professionals, and leaders to share, learn, and innovate.
** The Digital Symphony Awaits **
The World Marketing Summit is not merely a meeting of minds; it's an experience, an immersion into the depths of marketing wisdom, propelled by the power of digital connection. It challenges attendees to rethink strategies, redraw boundaries, and reimagine possibilities.
ESD Dubai's commitment remains unwavering: to redefine marketing horizons, to innovate relentlessly, and to create pathways that lead businesses to success.
To be part of this transformative journey and gain an edge in the competitive marketing landscape, visit https://kotler.esd.me/eworld-marketing-summit/ for more details.
** Soon To Come **
2024 is set to witness further milestones in the UAE's vibrant marketing landscape. ESD Dubai with Kotler Impact will proudly release "Essentials of Modern Marketing UAE" the world’s first marketing book focusing on market-specific success stories. This pioneering publication promises to be a treasure trove of insights for marketing professionals and enthusiasts alike.
Furthermore, the introduction of "Aristo," an e-learning revolution, is on the horizon. Aristo is poised to redefine digital education by amalgamating an unparalleled collection of video talks & presentations, featuring world-renowned thought leaders, speakers, and authors, elevating the learning experience to unmatched heights.
** About ESD Dubai and Kotler Impact **
ESD Dubai stands as a paragon of digital marketing excellence, constantly pushing boundaries with its innovative solutions. With a team led by the illustrious Prof. Christian Farioli, ESD Dubai has consistently delivered unparalleled results in the digital realm. Their partnership with Kotler Impact, an institution founded by the legendary Philip Kotler, signifies a confluence of marketing wisdom and innovative prowess, aimed at shaping the future of marketing on a global scale.
Philip Kotler presents World Marketing Summit 2023. ESD Dubai appointed as exclusive partner for UAE