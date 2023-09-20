Aroscop decodes the Modern Canadian Consumer: Here’s what businesses need to know
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aroscop, a leading ad-tech, and consumer insights company, today released a new report on the modern Canadian consumer. The report, titled “Decoding the Buyers’ Mindset – 2023,” provides insights into the preferences, needs, and aspirations of Canadian consumers.
The study was conducted across the country with a diverse set of audience(1000+ respondents), across age groups, genders, and income levels.
The study touches upon consumers’ willingness to purchase cars, consumer electronics (mobile phones, headphones), and spending on vacations in the near to medium term.
The findings revealed several key trends, including:
- The majority of Canadian consumers (69%) prefer mobile phones priced above $500
- Nearly 1 in 3 Canadian consumers are planning to buy a headphone within the next month
- Almost half(48%) of Canadian travelers would choose a beach to spend their next vacation
- 3 in 5 consumers prefer to buy consumer electronics through online channels over offline stores
The report also found that Canadian consumers are increasingly looking for value when making purchases. They are also more likely to research products and services online before making a decision.
Arjun Som, Co-Founder of Aroscop, remarked, "This report provides valuable discernment into the minds of Canadian consumers. By understanding these trends, businesses can better tailor their marketing strategies effectively to reach and engage with consumers."
The study is available for download on the Aroscop website.
The study leveraged Aroscop’s consumer insights tool ASK1. ASK1 uses interactive creatives to serve short-form questions at scale and speed to identified or pre-built demographic, behavioral, or usage-based micro-cohorts. It has helped various brands pick up the consumer voice from the market and make informed decisions. ASK1 has helped generate hundreds of thousands of responses across 90+ research studies for brands from 20+ verticals. Some key reasons to choose ASK1 are:
- Complex workflows and decision trees capture maximum information from a single session without redundancy
- Intuitive creatives for higher responses
- Sales enablement - capture the audience's voice before crafting your marketing strategy for your brand or client
If you are looking to leverage consumer insights for your business, visit https://www.aroscop.com.
Arjun Som
The study was conducted across the country with a diverse set of audience(1000+ respondents), across age groups, genders, and income levels.
The study touches upon consumers’ willingness to purchase cars, consumer electronics (mobile phones, headphones), and spending on vacations in the near to medium term.
The findings revealed several key trends, including:
- The majority of Canadian consumers (69%) prefer mobile phones priced above $500
- Nearly 1 in 3 Canadian consumers are planning to buy a headphone within the next month
- Almost half(48%) of Canadian travelers would choose a beach to spend their next vacation
- 3 in 5 consumers prefer to buy consumer electronics through online channels over offline stores
The report also found that Canadian consumers are increasingly looking for value when making purchases. They are also more likely to research products and services online before making a decision.
Arjun Som, Co-Founder of Aroscop, remarked, "This report provides valuable discernment into the minds of Canadian consumers. By understanding these trends, businesses can better tailor their marketing strategies effectively to reach and engage with consumers."
The study is available for download on the Aroscop website.
The study leveraged Aroscop’s consumer insights tool ASK1. ASK1 uses interactive creatives to serve short-form questions at scale and speed to identified or pre-built demographic, behavioral, or usage-based micro-cohorts. It has helped various brands pick up the consumer voice from the market and make informed decisions. ASK1 has helped generate hundreds of thousands of responses across 90+ research studies for brands from 20+ verticals. Some key reasons to choose ASK1 are:
- Complex workflows and decision trees capture maximum information from a single session without redundancy
- Intuitive creatives for higher responses
- Sales enablement - capture the audience's voice before crafting your marketing strategy for your brand or client
If you are looking to leverage consumer insights for your business, visit https://www.aroscop.com.
Arjun Som
Aroscop Tech, Inc.
+91 98802 77170
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube